Chaska-based Auburn Homes & Services has identified a confirmed, positive case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in one of its staff members. This staff member has not worked or been on either of Auburn’s two campuses (located in Chaska and Waconia) for over 30 days, according to the company.
“We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus within our community,” said Mike Senden, CEO of Auburn Homes & Services. “We continue our emergency response plan with heightened infection control protocol and are working in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health and Carver County Public Health to ensure we are taking the appropriate measures at this time. We are prepared for the possibility of a COVID-19 positive case with one of our residents and have a plan of action in place; this includes having a dedicated staff and designated unit(s) to respond to the needs of the confirmed case(s).”
Senden said the company is in the process of contacting family members of residents to inform them of the positive COVID-19 case.
“Auburn Homes & Services are contacting family members with information about their loved ones and responding to any questions. We continue to provide updates to family members and the community on the status of our operations via phone, email and our website. We are working closely with other health care providers in our area to help ensure the health and safety of all,” Senden said. “As we navigate this challenge, we are especially grateful for our dedicated caregiving team who are working tirelessly to ensure a clean, safe environment for all who live and work at Auburn Homes & Services. We remain focused on providing exceptional care and services for our residents.”
