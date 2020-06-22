The beaches at Lake Minnewashta and Baylor regional parks opened to the public June 2 for the summer season (see related article). That’s not the case at Lake Waconia Regional Park, which remains closed while improvements continue at that facility.
In fact, it could be several weeks before Carver County Parks officials consider opening that park and beach, according to Parks Director Marty Walsh.
The park has been closed since late last summer as part of a master park plan to install sewer and water, establish better parking and other amenities, improve site grading to better manage stormwater and keep runoff out of the lake, and add a public watercraft access. The boat access is being constructed in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources, which is providing funding for that project.
Most of the utility work was completed last fall. Work now is focused on remaining earthwork to establish formal parking lots and prepare them for aggregate, and put the boat launch in place. Also, to establish grass and groundcover, although a 3-inch rain deluge last month did not help in that regard, Walsh said.
It’s possible the park, beach and boat access could open in July, but don’t expect to see a lot of amenities or many trees when the regional park does reopen, according to county parks officials. Bathrooms and tree plantings aren’t slated until the next phase of the project.
Meanwhile, out on Coney Island, the newest feature of the county’s regional park plans, crews are completing punch list items from a 2019 project. That involved establishing an east to west trail and picnic and day use areas. The day use area is on the east side of the island; the picnic area on the west side. Eight picnic tables have been anchored in place along with three fire rings and three grills.
Another key feature of the project completed last fall is a large retaining wall on the main trail at the west end of the island to help level what had been a sharp slope on that side of the emerging regional park.
Work on a boarding dock at the island continues into this year. Restrooms also were slated to be installed this year, but mainland utility construction costs came in higher than expected and other funding sources have dried up during the coronavirus pandemic, so those improvements may have to wait another year, according to county parks representatives.
There also is no official word yet about a possible Coney Island opening, but that could come in tandem with announcements around Lake Waconia Regional Park
Meanwhile, signs remain around the island warning the public to stay off while construction continues. The master park plan and construction updates are available on the Carver County Parks website: www.co.carver.mn.us.
