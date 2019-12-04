Santa’s workshop will be open in St. Bonifacius twice this week, only Santa won’t be there.
Kelley Archer, who played Santa Claus for more than 30 years, passed away in July and his family is opening his workshop a couple last times to honor his memory. Workshop hours are 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Those times will be a chance for visitors to take some final photos, get a final gift from Santa and share their own memories of times visiting Santa at his workshop.
“When dad passed away, so many people shared a comment or a photo – people who had brought their kids to visit Santa since they were babies – that we felt like we had to open his workshop one last time,” said Kelley Archer’s daughter Kathryn. She, sister Colleen Stanley, Kelley’s wife Linda and other family members will help stage the event.
For Kathryn Archer and many others, her dad was Christmas. Father Kelley Archer dressed up as Santa Claus for the first time Christmas Eve, 1973 to humor his first niece, and for decades was the face and voice of Santa Claus for his kids, grandkids, children around the community and their parents.
Archer remembers visiting Santa for the first time when she was five or six years old. It wasn’t until a couple years later that she realized she was sitting on her father’s lap.
“Christmas was always dad’s favorite holiday and he went out of his way to make sure it was a favorite for others,” Archer said. “His joy was bringing joy to kids. He loved seeing their faces light up when he would ask them a question.”
He even bought gifts that he would hand to each child who visited with him. The remainder of those gifts that Archer had accumulated over the years will be handed out during the two upcoming dates at his workshop at 4124 Elmwood Circle in St. Boni. There will also be hot cocoa and a collection box to raise money for Toys for Tots.
Archer did the mall Santa scene for a short time, but found it too fabricated and impersonal, his daughter said. He took greater joy in more intimate settings, like coffee shops and smaller events, but his greatest satisfaction was in his own workshop at home.
The workshop was a converted ice fishing shed all decked out in red. He would open it right after Thanksgiving and plan hours to be there through Christmas Eve day.
“This was before Facebook and other social media, so a lot of it was by word of mouth,” Archer said. “Hey, Santa’s workshop is going to be open two hours tonight! Some nights there would be 20 to 30 kids, some nights none, other times more than 200 people.”
Kids were also able to drop letters in Santa’s mailbox and Archer wrote a response to every letter. He even started to write a book, printing his memories, experiences and thoughts as Santa in a spiral-bound notebook.
Kelley Archer never finished the book, but the final chapter will be written this week.
