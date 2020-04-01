Not every event in Carver County is being cancelled. A few are simply being postponed for a later date. One of these events is the annual Carver County Dairy Dinner, which usually takes place in May. This year, the dinner has been postponed to June, which is also Dairy Month, with hopes of taking place on June 9.
“We are a place for dairy farmers to come together to chat and promote their products,” said Barbara Grimm, one of the event organizers.
The event itself has been going for 68 years as part of Carver County’s history as an agricultural and dairy center of Minnesota. As such, there are some traditions that have been created throughout the years. One of these traditions is the crowning of the Dairy Princess.
Princesses have a few different qualifiers, and they are not completely dissimilar to the Ambassadors program. Typically, the girls need a dairy background, such as either working on a family farm or volunteering at a local farm or leasing cattle. They also have a pretty wide age range, from 10th graders to under 24. If they are graduated, they cannot be married or have children to be able to compete.
Once someone is crowned a Princess, they get a few duties to attend to.
“The girls go to stores, banks, and try to have people try some of the products,” said Grimm.
After all that, around August, one of the Princesses is crowned Kay of the Milky Way, becoming the state representative for Minnesota dairy farmers, not just a representative of the county, for the next year.
It’s not just about the Princesses, though. The Dairy Dinner also sees many of those banks and stores having representatives come in and mingle with the farmers. According to Grimm, it’s a good chance for the farmers to see who’s supporting them and their work as well as talk up their own efforts.
Once the social hour is over and after the guests enjoy their meal, it’s time to start giving out awards. Farmers receive awards based on products, their service, their participation in their community, and more.
The dinner is made possible every year through community help. The local 4-H organizations help put together day camps to show locals what the dairy farmers do, as well as the FFA. The businesses that carry the products made by the dairy farmers also help make this dinner a reality every year.
With the ban of events consisting over 10 people, though, the dinner did have to be postponed for a month. However, Grimm is hopeful the dinner will take place on June 9.
“There’s a lot of hope for June 9,” she said. “If it gets postponed again, though, we’ll reschedule for June again for Dairy Month.”
No matter what, the Dairy Dinner will still be taking place, simply a little later than normal. The dinner always takes place at the Mayer Community Center, starting at 6:30 pm for social hour (gotta let those farmers finish up their daily chores!). Until then, Grimm asks that every stay safe, stay healthy, and enjoy a nutritious glass of milk.
