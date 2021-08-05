Tongen / Gieseke

Lucy Ann Tongen, daughter of Jennifer and Galen Tongen of Waconia and Cory Michael Gieseke, son of Gail and Michael Gieseke of Grand Marais (formerly of Waconia) were united in marriage on June 26, 2021 in Hood River, Oregon. While both graduated from Waconia High School, Cory graduated from the University of Minnesota and Lucy graduated from Gustavus Adolphus and the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Science. They both reside in Portland, Oregon where she is a Veterinarian for Banfield and he is an Engineer for HDR, Inc. Her nieces, Hadley and Georgia Bachman were flower girls and Louis Bachman was the ring bearer. Cory’s brother, Matt Gieseke, was the best man.
