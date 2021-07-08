The Waconia 10U Gold team placed 2nd out of 28 teams at their league tourney on June 26-27. Pictured are front row: Mallory Kittelson, Alex Stejskal, Aaliyah Dietz, Karissa Ess, Jordan Johnson, Becca Dhaene; back row: coach Jake Saulsbury, Coach Tara Crable, Jaelyn Saulsbury, Summer Pike, Reese Majerus, Kenadee Crable, Alexis Starner, and coach Ashley Johnson.
