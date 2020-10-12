Rinke / Kern

Marit & Mike Rinke announce the wedding of their daughter, Katrina to Connor Kern, Hutchinson. The bridge-to-be is a graduate of Waconia 2015 and Gustavus 2019. Katrina occupation is a 4th grade teacher in Maplewood. Connor Kern, son of: Jenny and Tom Kern (deceased) & step dad Don Anderson is a graduate of Hutchinson 2013, Gustavus 2017, currently in grad school at Concordia University for athletic admin & coaching. He is currently working as a risk & internal controls analyst. The couple will marry on October 16, 2020 at a outdoor ceremony at Belle’s Event Center, in Belle Plaine, MN. The couple plan to make their home in Roseville.
