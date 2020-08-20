Sophie Kelly

Spencer and Becky (Fluseman) Kelly of Norwood Young America announce the birth of their daughter, Sophie Marie Kelly born on May 19, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center weighing 7.5 lbs and 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Linda Flusemann of Norwood Young America. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Linda Kewlly of Herbster, WI. She has a sister Zoey to welcome her home.
