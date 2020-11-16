Seltz

Christi and Bobby Seltz of Waconia announce the birth of their son, Aarlo Don, on October 28, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Excited siblings are Rodner, Maeya and Stefinn. Grandparents are Jim and Lana Seltz of Waconia, Nancy Johnson of Robbinsdale and Gayle Johnson of Chaska. Great-grandparents are Melvin Rickert of Hutchinson and Dorothy Adamson of Brainerd.

Load comments