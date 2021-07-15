Rowan Michaela Deering

Patrick Deering and Bridget McLoone Deering of Waconia, Minnesota announce the birth of their daughter, Rowan Michaela Deering born on April 24, 2021 at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park weighing 10 lbs, 11 oz and 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Nancy McLoone and the late Mike McLoone of Mankato. Parental grandparents are Brad and Diane Deering of Waconia. She has one sister, Sloane, to welcome her home.

Load comments