Niesen

Joseph R.E. and Cherie Niesen of Waconia announce the birth of their son Joseph Earl Niesen, who was born September 14, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, MN weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 18-1/4 inches long. Paternal grandparents are Joseph R. and Judy Niesen of Cologne, MN. Maternal grandparentes are Thomas and Hollie Hollaman of Inver Grove Heights and Denise and Wade Herschberger of Minneapolis.

