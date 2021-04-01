Bonkoungou

Roland Wenamteebokouni Bonkoungou and Rachel Horner Bonkoungou of Waconia announce the birth of their son Judah Wendkouni Bonkoungou born on January 26, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center weighing 8 lbs, 9 oz and 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jane Horner of Waconia, Ken Horner, and Colleen Horner of Burkina Fajo

Load comments