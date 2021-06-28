Bruce Wallace Maschke Bruce Wallace Maschke, age 62, of Hamburg, MN, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, MN. Memorial Service was held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Reformed Church in Hamburg, MN, with interment following at the Mau Cemetery in Young America. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Daniel Schnabel Organist: Carol Lagregren Congregational Hymns: “Amazing Grace”, “How Great Thou Art”, “Softly And Tenderly” Urn Bearers: Mike Borchert, Larry Panning, Russ Hoppe, Curt Christensen, Curtie Stuewe, Ken Koehnen. Bruce Wallace Maschke was born November 23, 1958, in St. Paul, MN. He was baptized on March 29, 1959, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Young America by Rev. Raedeke. He grew up in the Young America area with his parents Wallace Elmer Maschke & Merliene Mae Maschke and sister Deborah Wadsworth (Maschke). Bruce talked fondly of family trips to the Black Hills and how he learned to waterski at his parent’s cabin in Eden Valley, MN. Bruce attended St. John’s Lutheran Parochial School. He was confirmed by Rev. Fry on April 15, 1973. His confirmation verse was Romans 1:16. Bruce went on to attend Central High School in Norwood, MN. He was a member of the graduating class of 1977 and a member of the C Club participating in baseball, basketball and football. He also enjoyed riding his Kawasaki 350 motorcycle, and Polaris 340 SS Colt and a 340 TX snowmobile with his friends. On November 22, 1980, Bruce was united in marriage to Kristine Kay Feltmann by Rev. Alfred Reineking at St. Paul’s Evangelical Reformed UCC Church in Hamburg. They recently celebrated forty years of marriage. They were blessed with two sons, Chet and Mitchell. Their family grew to include Chet’s wife, Amanda and their son Caden and Mitch’s wife, Vanessa and their daughters Olivia and Ariya. Time spent with his family was an important part of his life. Bruce’s true love was his family. He thoroughly enjoyed when he was around his grandkids. He loved their stories, 4-wheeler rides, talking about school but especially reading their text messages. Bruce built their first home in Young America, and their second home outside of Hamburg where he resided until his passing. Bruce followed in his father and grandfathers’ footsteps by becoming a carpenter. Early in his career he worked in commercial for Klodt Construction in Minneapolis, later went on to work for Lee-Lyn Construction in Watertown for 27 years. He was a groundskeeper and property manager for Broich Farm Services until his retirement in November 2020. Bruce was a member on the Young America Cardinal baseball team playing center field and was a member of some All-Star teams. He went on to manage for a couple years, became a board member and eventually club president. His time with the club covered over 40 years. Through the years Bruce also enjoyed men’s and mixed couples bowling, men’s softball and mixed couple’s softball as well as adult co-ed volleyball, trap shooting and golf. Bruce had a love of the outdoors which started early with his dad shooting squirrels and rabbits. He camped in the Black Hills of SD, canoed in the Boundary Waters, fished in Canada, bird hunting in North Dakota and Minnesota, hunted deer and bear in Minnesota and deer in Wyoming and Colorado. Of his many hunting trips, those spent with his sons were the ones he enjoyed and loved the most. Bruce is survived by: Wife, Kris Maschke (Feltmann); Sons, Chet Maschke and his wife, Amanda (Hill), Mitch Maschke and his wife, Vanessa (Arneson); Grandchildren, Olivia, Ariya and Caden; Sister, Debby Wadsworth (Maschke); Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Orland and Shirley Feltmann; Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law, Pat and Kathy Shanahan; Nieces, Megan Shanahan and friend, Travis Hanson, Haley and Adam Walters; Aunts and Uncles, Cousins, other relatives and many friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Merliene Maschke. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridehantge.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
