As the Edina School Board prepares to vote on a new strategic plan for the district, differences amongst decision-makers persist as the document undergoes revision.
At its February meeting, the board plans to vote on the plan, the title of which has now been changed to Strategic Directions. And just as the new board represents a change in guidance following the November election, so has the new draft of a document that will set the course for the district through 2025.
As the school board addressed the latest draft of the plan Jan. 13, Boardmember Ellen Jones raised objections to changes in the document.
“I believe that the language of this present plan does not adequately reflect the strategic needs of the district and ignores some of the input that we have received from the community,” Jones said. She particularly took issue with language about “advanced learners” being removed, echoing ongoing debate about how the district should educate students of widely varying proficiency.
Board Chair Erica Allenburg countered Jones’ assessment. “We actually received quite a bit of feedback that the document actually read that it only represented the needs of advanced learners and gifted learners,” she said.
The point of the latest revision, Allenburg added, is “so everyone feels that they’re represented in the document.”
To Jones, though, the document lacks detail.
“The document reads more as a long list of aspirations than a targeted strategic plan,” she said.
Jones wants the documents to describe more measurable outcomes. “Instead, the board has chosen to proceed with what is more of a lengthy vision statement,” she said.
But to supporters of the document in its current form, the Strategic Directions are meant to serve as high-level guidance to Superintendent John Schultz, who they say is responsible for developing tactics and defining measurable outcomes.
“I’m comfortable that the administration is going to be the one to provide us with the means to achieve those directions,” Boardmember Leny Wallen-Friedman said. “ … I see the document as having gone to a broader strategic level.”
In another change in the guiding document’s current draft, the goal of seeing the “achievement gap closed by raising the proficiency of all students” was removed. It was changed to, “Provide equity and excellence in education for all students.”
The shift drew criticism from Jones because, to her, mentioning the achievement gap amounted to a measurable goal. However, Boardmember Owen Michaelson, who joined Jones in voicing dissatisfaction with some aspects of the Strategic Directions draft, was satisfied that “administration will flesh that out.”
But both Michaelson and Jones were disappointed that the vision of fostering a “transparent” school district with respect to data was removed from the latest draft. “We heard from constituents how much they value transparency of information,” Jones said.
Wallen-Friedman, declaring his trust that administration will develop the specific tactics, mentioned that Schultz is exploring the idea of a digital “dashboard” so that the public could more easily assess the district’s performance.
Also, as Boardmember Janie Shaw noted, the document does address the flow of information. One of its “Expected Five-Year Outcomes” is to “ensure strong financial stewardship and provide information that is accessible to all members of our community and conveys the value of an Edina education.”
“The spirit of transparency definitely exists in the document,” Shaw said. “It may just be a wordsmithing issue.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.