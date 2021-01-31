When captain Seth Nebel of the Edina High wrestling team reached the 100 mark for career wins last season, he joined an elite group of only a few Hornet athletes who had previously accomplished that feat.
As a senior this season, wrestling at 138 pounds, Nebel hit another milestone Jan. 28 with a 12-1 decision win in a 40-36 victory over Orono. That was career win No. 125. He added a win over Watertown-Mayer that evening as the Hornets lost 70-9.
“Seth is a good leader in the room and in competition,” Edina head coach Josh Burhans said. “He knows our expectations and the kind of culture we are building in the wrestling program, and he works hard to show our other wrestlers what they need to do to succeed.”
Nebel’s leadership by example isn’t hard to explain. He loves the sport. He loves the competition.
“I have been wrestling since just before I started third grade,” he said. “But I didn’t take it seriously until sixth grade.”
There was no fanfare for the 125th win Thursday night, but that was OK with Nebel.
“When I got home, my mom told me it was my 125th win,” he said. “I had not been keeping track.”
If Nebel can get 24 wins more this season, he will be the first Hornet wrestler to hit the 150 mark. So far, he is 8-1 for 2021.
“This year is special,” Nebel said. “When the [winter sports] season was postponed, I had no idea if we would even have a season.”
Nebel’s uncertainty was replaced by a smile when all winter teams got the go-ahead from the Minnesota State High School League to begin practicing Jan. 4. Interscholastic competition followed with an opening date of Jan. 14.
“Our coaches told us don’t be too optimistic [about the season],” Nebel said. “Wrestling this year means more because of the quarantine.”
Edina High students are learning virtually, so a chance to gather for meets and practices gives the wrestlers an outlet for their pent-up energy.
While Seth Nebel continues his winning ways, his younger brother, Hornet sophomore Landon, is on a similar track. Landon recently scored his 75th career win.
“It’s fun to see Landon’s progress,” Seth said. “Our styles are a little bit different. I am more confrontational and straight-ahead. He likes to circle.”
Landon has “circled” nine victories in his 10 matches this season.
Seth Nebel is anxious to embark on a college wrestling career after he graduates from Edina High this spring.
“My top three choices are Augsburg, Cornell [Iowa] and Luther,” he said.
Before he wrestles in college, Seth and his younger brother will try to repeat as State Class AAA Meet qualifiers. While all wrestling is fun, nothing beats the experience of competing in front of a state-meet crowd at the spacious Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.
