Although he’s a little bit shy of two years away from testing for his Minnesota driver’s license, Eden Prairie’s William Sawalich, who will turn 14 Oct. 3, is already living in the fast lane.
The eighth-grader, who heads the Raging Rooster Racing Team, is speeding around the track in his Legends car at Elko Speedway and doing quite well.
“I am the youngest driver racing here,” William said as he prepped his car for a practice session last week at the speedway. “I like the competitiveness of the sport and the speed. And in racing you get to meet a lot of new friends.”
Legends competitors race for 20 laps at Elko Speedway and other Midwest tracks, with no pit stops, so it is vitally important to have your car in good working order at the start of a race. Nick Barstad, crew chief for William, is an experienced driver, as well, with 15 years experience. That kind of experience makes him a capable crew chief.
“William is a fast learner with an engineering mind,” Barstad said. “He crashed his car at Wisconsin Dells [earlier this summer], which was the lowest of the lows for him. A couple weeks later, in his new car, he won his second race. The good times make it all worth it.”
Like most race drivers, William has sponsor decals all over his car.
He had the inside track on landing his major corporate sponsor, Starkey Hearing Technologies, since his dad, Brandon Sawalich, is the President and CEO of the company. But no driver flourishes with just one sponsor. William has added others - Underwater Creation, JNBA Financial Advisors, Media Minefield, NutriBiologic, Fredrickson Signs, Heart of the Border Collie Rescue and the chiropractic firm Orthology.
One thing William has had to get used to is the size of the crowds at the big racing venues like Elko Speedway. He began his racing career in the Quarter Midgets ranks, and then advanced to the Legends ranks, in which he competes against adults, as well as other teenagers.
“In some of the races, there have been as many as 4,500 fans out here,” William said.
The crowd doesn’t bother William because he blacks out all distraction.
What does it take to be a winning driver?
“Skill,” William said. “The hardest part is figuring out how to make the right move at the right time.”
In Legends racing, where cars can reach speeds of 80 to 85 miles per hour, a driver has to have a wide range of tools - command of the vehicle, quick decision-making, a fearless attitude and the will to beat opponents to the finish line..
“The Legends have a minimum weight of 1,230 pounds,” Barstad said. That makes them slightly smaller than a Mini-Cooper Countryman electric car.
“We put the car on the scale every week to make sure everything is right,” Barstad noted.
Sometimes, William’s friends will arrive at the Elko track to cheer him on. His best buddy, Cole Callan from Orono, seldom misses a race.
“I get excited watching William’s races, and sometimes a little nervous,” Cole said.
All of William’s equipment is stored in a long white trailer. His mom, Stacy, is usually there at the speedway to make sure William has everything he needs.
Stacy hopes to watch her son in NASCAR races someday.
“My ultimate goal is for sure NASCAR,” William said.
What will it take to reach that level?
“A lot more experience,” William said. “The more familiar you are with your car, the faster you will be.”
In order to accommodate his practice schedule, William is enrolled in online classes some of them offered through Liberty University. One of his subjects this year is Latin.
While Legends racing is good for now, William sees the big picture ahead. NASCAR drivers are the best of the best, and decision-making is just as important as speed.
The objective is to take the checkered flag, and William hopes to see them in the future.
