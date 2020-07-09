Kennedy football began the first of 11 summer practices July 7 that will run through the end of the month.
Coach Kedrick Williams says the team finished up a week of conditioning with members of the U.S. Army the previous week and plan to have the Marines Corps return during preseason practice in August.
Distance learning
Since schooling moved to distance learning in March, Williams made it a point to stay in contact with his players, “to make sure everyone is on the same path.”
In addition to his football and assistant girls basketball coaching duties, Williams is a behavioral dean at Kennedy. What he is most proud of coming into the fall is that 100 percent of the football program is academically eligible to play.
“We did that by ensuring they had the grades and mental support behind them,” Williams said about the tremendous milestone.
That attention to detail and attendance carried over to the conditioning practices recently where they averaged 44 football players per day, grouped together by no more than eight people at a time.
“It was good to create some social bonding between the seniors and incoming freshmen because so many times there is a disconnect between the ages,” Williams said.
With guidance from the U.S. Army, Williams said they focused on family and integrity – doing what is right when no one is watching; how to hold teammates accountable not only when they are slacking but praising when they are doing something right.
As for navigating COVID-19, as a self-described people person Williams admits the last four months were difficult on many fronts. “We’ve had to keep kids engaged and to keep that mindset in place to follow through on the plan.”
As if Williams wasn’t busy enough, he is once again coaching AAU basketball, which began practice within the last two weeks.
George Floyd
Williams is more susceptible to COVID-19, making it a challenge for him to take a more active role in protests and other activities in larger groups.
He’s played a big role in the recreation program at McCrae Park, which is about eight blocks from 38th and Chicago, where George Floyd was murdered.
Williams hasn’t spent as much time at the park or south Minneapolis area as he hoped but has helped the rec program in other ways like financial support or connecting people to help those in need. He helped someone write a grant for a food truck and hosted online meetings to help bring resources where they were needed the most.
Williams took part in the protest at 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue plus the more recent protest march between Kennedy and Jefferson along with students.
“Never been more proud when you see them actively participate and hold up other students in a positive manner,” Williams said, noting Kennedy has the largest minority population, south of 494. “In East Bloomington, we deal with things differently, we keep it in a positive light and I’m proud of their activism,” he said. “It’s important to show them my way of life, how I grew up knowing there was good police and bad police and to look at it differently than Black Lives Matter because there are other issues the African American community faces outside of that which make a big impact like the socio-economic status.”
As soon as the Stay-Home order went into place, Williams said he had football players trying to find jobs to help support their family after a mother or father lost their job.
“And as we’re dealing with those issues, the George Floyd incident caused America to erupt during an epidemic,” he said.
This year’s Kennedy football T-shirts will read “What Now” on the front with a list of five ways to fight systemic oppression.
One item on the list is homeownership.
“The way you feel welcome in a community is by owning a home and once you have it, things will change,” Williams said. One of a handful of 10-15 minute conversations he has had about racism with the team revolved around homeownership. He asked how many families own their homes. “Six players raised their hand out of 50,” he said, noting that some said they live in a house but pay someone else rent.
After Sept. 11, 2001, Williams said football was a tool used to bring the country back together again. “I feel football and our program can be a healing point,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.