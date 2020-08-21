Going into the final round of Edina Thursday Night Softball League play at Van Valkenburg Park, there were several possible championship scenarios.
The Motor Boaters (6-1), the Toasted Cheesers (6-1) and Beer N’ Steroids (7-1-1) all had a shot at winning the championship shirts.
In the 7:20 game of the night, Beer N’ Steroids rallied with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 16-14 lead over the Motor Boaters, and then held on to win by that score. Captain Sam Andersen had the game-winning hit for Beer N’ Steroids, hitting a two-run single over the bag at third with two outs. Earlier in the seventh, Cole Nelson, the former pro baseball player from Edina, hit a three-run homer over the center-field fence. Joe Braga, one of the metro area’s elite power hitters, sent two homers over the wall earlier in the game.
“We needed a few runs and got them when they counted,” Andersen said after the game. “We usually don’t use all three of our home runs, but tonight we needed them.”
The league limits a team to three homers in a game.
Andersen said Beer N’ Steroids is a team that has come a long way since its inception seven years ago.
“The first year in the league we were 1-9,” he recalled. “The chemistry we’ve developed over the years has made the difference.”
“It was a good battle tonight,” said Braga, who has played on championship teams in the Hopkins-Minnetonka Rec program in previous years. “The bomb that Cole hit in the seventh was huge. Our success in that inning came when we attacked their strength - the left side of the infield.”
Indeed, the Leer brothers - third baseman Andy and shortstop Ben - are among the league’s elite fielders, but Beer N’ Steroids hit hard ground balls between them and liners over their heads for base hits.
Braga talked about his home runs. “The wind wasn’t holding anything up tonight, and I was able to barrel up,” he said. “As a team, we played well on both sides of the ball - hitting an fielding.”
After winning over the Motor Boaters, Beer N’ Steroids still had to hope that the Town Hall Brew Crew (6-2) would upset the Toasted Cheesers in the 8:20 nightcap.
Town Hall Brew Crew answered the call with eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, as Scotty Bantz hit a three-run homer. Town Hall’s Derek Alford hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Thor Josefson added a two-run triple to give Town Hall its biggest lead, 15-2. Going into the last of the sixth, the Brew Crew led 21-13 and was ready to finish it via the 10-run rule. Ryan Christensen crossed the plate with the run that put Town Hall up 23-13.
Winning pitcher Patrick McGovern was touched up at times by the hard-hitting Toasted Cheesers. Evan Kapsen supplied the power for the Cheesers with a two-run homer, while teammates Brennan Wand and Austin “Baggy” Bergren slammed triples off the outfield fence.
Matt “King” Leer starred on defense for the Cheesers with several diving web gems and Kevin Horner showed why he is considered one of the best left fielders the league has to offer with two web gems. Wand made a great catch with his back to the wall in deep center field. Archy Olson made clean plays at third base.
It was a well-played game both ways.
The Player of the Night for Town Hall Brew Crew was Edina High graduate Chris “Soup” Garvin, who finished 10-for-10 in two games. In its other contest, Town Hall Brew Crew romped to a 21-5 victory over the Foul Tips.
Most of the Beer N’ Steroids players stayed at the park to watch Town Hall Brew Crew help them in their quest for a title. In the highly-competitive Thursday Night League one team stood alone on top at the end of the night, but five teams made it a terrific pennant race. There wasn’t much difference between any of them - Beer N’ Steroids, the Motor Boaters, the Toasted Cheesers, Town Hall Brew Crew and the Brew Tang Clams.
