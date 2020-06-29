In a State Amateur qualifying round June 24 at Crystal Lake Golf Course in Lakeville, Olympic Hills golfer Jesse Polk earned the right to advance by shooting a par-72.
That score gave Polk fifth place behind Frankie Capan of North Oaks (65), Ben Wagenbach of The Legends (70), Joe O’Brien of Rush Creek (71) and John Kirk of Twin Cities Golf Club (71).
Rounding out the top 10 on the leader board were Andrew Johnson of Rush Creek (73), Kyle Berg of Southern Hills (74), Zachary Owen of The Legends (74), Cody Steenson of Pioneer Creek (74) and Alex Pries of Chaska Town Course (75).
Other State Amateur qualifiers from this location are Shane Barnes of Braemar (75), Kyler Schwamb of Southern Hills (75), Jamie Quesnel of The Legends (75) and Michael Witter of Twin Cities Golf Club (75).
The alternates, all of whom shot 75, are Chris Tollefsrud of Timber Creek, Michael Kraft of Braemar and Gavin Cronkhite of The Legends.
Scores of other west suburban golfers at Crystal Lake are Matt Miskowiec of Theodore Wirth (76), Tom Duff of Braemar (78), Conner Krenos of Chaska Town Course (78), John Sexton of Braemar (79), Jacob Blankenship of Braemar (79) and Brady Baynes of Olympic Hills (80).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.