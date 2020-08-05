West suburban golfers compete for Junior title
Golfers from the western suburbs traveled to Detroit Lakes last week to compete for the State Junior Boys Tournament title.
Three golfers with Lake Conference backgrounds placed in the top 20. Edina’s John Tucker, who plays out of Braemar, tied for ninth place with 74-69-143. Minnetonka’s Carson Herron, who plays out of Wayzata Country Club, and Wayzata’s Dylan Nelko, who plays out of Windsong Farm, matched 146 totals to tie for 18th place. Herron shot matching 73s, while Nelko shot 77 the first day and recovered nicely with a 69 the second day.
Davis Johnson of Chaska Town Course tied for 27th place (75-73-148). Braemar’s Jack Wetzel tied for 32nd place along with Edina’s Charlie Nasby, who plays of of Bearpath. They had identical scores of 75-74-149.
Blake Stedronsky of Chaska Town Course finished in a tie for 36th place (74-76-150). Tied for 39th were Jacob Van Dusen of Bearpath (76-75-151) and Jimmy Young of Chaska Town Course with identical scores.
The State Junior Boys Tournament medalist is Dayne Mann of Refuge Golf Club, who had rounds of 68 and 70 for a 138 total. Second place went to Andrew Ramos of TPC Twin Cities with matching 70s for a 140 total.
