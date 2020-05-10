Fans looking for positive signs indicating the resumption of high school sports, take heart.

The 2020 Class 6A West District football schedule has been released.

Opening night will feature games Thursday, Sept. 3. Going into the season, Eden Prairie is the West District favorite, returning 15 of 22 starters from last season. Wayzata is the defending state Class 6A champion, but heavy graduation losses will force the Trojans to regroup.

Following are the regular-season schedules for each of the local teams in the Class 6A West District. Home games in capital letters. Start times are 7 p.m.

Eden Prairie: Thursday, Sept. 3 - ROSEVILLE, Friday, Sept. 11 - at Woodbury, Thursday, Sept. 17 - at Minnetonka, Friday, Sept. 25 - SHAKOPEE, Friday, Oct. 2 - at Wayzata, Friday, Oct. 9 - EDINA, Wednesday, Oct. 14 - at Prior Lake, Friday, Oct. 23 - ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE.

Edina: Thursday, Sept. 3 - at Centennial, Friday, Sept. 11 - WAYZATA, Thursday, Sept. 17 - MAPLE GROVE, Friday, Sept. 25 - at Prior Lake, Friday, Oct. 2 - ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE, Friday, Oct. 9 - at Eden Prairie, Wednesday, Oct. 14 - MINNETONKA, Friday, Oct. 23 - at Shakopee.

Minnetonka: Thursday, Sept. 3 - EASTVIEW, Friday, Sept. 11 - at St. Michael-Albertville, Thursday, Sept. 17 - EDEN PRAIRIE, Friday, Sept. 25 - at Mounds View, Friday, Oct. 2 - at Shakopee, Friday, Oct. 9 - WAYZATA, Wednesday, Oct. 14 - at Edina, Friday, Oct. 23 - PRIOR LAKE.

Wayzata: Thursday, Sept. 3 - at Blaine, Friday, Sept. 11 - at Edina, Thursday, Sept. 17 - PRIOR LAKE, Friday, Sept. 25 - at St. Michael-Albertville, Friday, Oct. 2 - EDEN PRAIRIE, Friday, Oct. 9 - at Minnetonka, Wednesday, Oct. 14 - SHAKOPEE, Friday, Oct. 23 - BURNSVILLE.

Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments