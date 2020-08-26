Maris Blanchard’s career as Wayzata’s American Legion Baseball coach was short, but very fulfilling.
He took over the team in 2018 and resigned recently after coaching the team through the 2020 campaign. In that time, the Trojans won the 96-team Gopher Classic in 2019 and gained a berth in the Central Plains Legion Regional.
This year’s team finished 24-8 overall, playing an independent schedule, and won the consolation title in the season-ending Metro Invitational.
Blanchard said he is stepping down in order to transition to coaching at the college level. This summer Crown College hired him as an assistant baseball coach, specializing in pitching.
“My time with the Wayzata program has been great,” Blanchard said. “I always felt Wayzata has one of the best programs in the state.”
One of Blanchard’s contributions to the program is an emphasis on creating college baseball opportunities for Wayzata players. The results have exceeded his expectations.
“When I started coaching in the Wayzata program, we were sending two guys a year on to college baseball,” he said. “This year we are sending nine.”
Website promotion of players and player counseling account for the surge in Wayzatans advancing the to the collegiate ranks.
“We preach that if you want to play in college, the opportunities are there,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard played high school and Legion baseball for Wayzata and had the opportunity to work with coaches like Bobby DeWitt, Adam Goethke and Terry Steinbach.
“One of the strengths of the Wayzata baseball program is the way the high school and baseball associations work together,” Blanchard noted. “The high school coaches want guys to play in college, we [the baseball association coaches] want guys to play in college. It is a collaboration - more now than when I was playing.”
Blanchard said summer baseball success in Wayzata couldn’t happen without the support of Wayzata Legion Post 118.
“Our commander, Buck Doran, was super excited when we earned our regional berth in 2018,” Blanchard said. “And in 2015 [with Adam Goethke as head coach], we won our first state Legion championship. Without the Legion’s help, we wouldn’t be able to keep the cost to our players low. The post keeps us rolling.”
Blanchard said he is proud to be named after two former New York Yankees greats, Roger Maris and Johnny Blanchard.
Johnny is his grandfather. Maris, one of Johnny’s best friends, broke Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record with 61 in 1961.
“My name is a great conversation starter,” Maris Blanchard said. “But at times, it’s a big weight to carry.”
Maris has carried it well so far by loving the game and teaching the boys in Wayzata how to play it.
