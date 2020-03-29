The collegiate tennis season is finished due to the coronavirus pandemic, but before the suspension, the University of Michigan’s men’s team scored a big win over Texas Christian University, the No. 8 team in the ITA Division I rankings.
Wayzata High graduate Nick Beaty, a junior co-captain, has been a key player in the Wolverines’ success this season. The former Minnesota state singles champion had a 20-6 singles record for the indoor season and had also posted a 10-6 record in doubles competition. Beaty’s singles record is the best on the team. In the most recent ITA national rankings, Michigan is third.
With the outdoor collegiate season gone, Beaty is back home in Minnesota, taking classes on line.
He talked recently about the indoor season and how well Wayzata High tennis prepared him for Big Ten competition.
“It was an amazing year for me, considering I had not been in the lineup a lot in years prior,” Beaty said. “It’s too bad we lost the outdoor season because our team was playing so well. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a group of dedicated players and coaches.”
Beaty said that playing for coach Jeff Prondzinski at Wayzata High was the best preparation for playing at the collegiate level.
“The coaches at Michigan expect a lot, and it was nice to have a coach like Jeff, who cared about me and pushed me to become a better tennis player.”
Beaty added that the biggest difference in his game this year is due to an increase in physical strength.
“Being stronger makes it a lot easier,” he said. “I have always loved tennis and all the aspects of it, including the hard work.”
Beaty carries a 3.3 GPA at Michigan and said he has some great professors.
“One of my goals has been to stay above 3.0,” he said. “The workload for my classes is more than I ever expected.”
Prondzinski, the Wayzata High tennis coach, recently traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan to watch the Wolverines play Texas Christian and Western Michigan in dual meets before the coronavirus shutdown.
“Nick has put in the work,” Prondzinski said. “The hardest thing about watching him as just an observer, was not being able to coach him. I was nervous like a parent.”
Beaty’s journey to Division I tennis began when he first made the Wayzata varsity as a seventh-grader. He is one of only a handful of Wayzata players to earn six letters in the sport, and he was a rare five-year All-Lake Conference player.
“It is great to see someone from Wayzata playing for a team that is third in the country,” Prondzinski said. “It was an awesome experience to watch Nick in action. He is absolutely the best player I have coached at Wayzata ... the most gifted and also a very hard worker. Nick is an even better kid than he is a tennis player. We will be friends forever.”
Prondzinski went on to describe Beaty’s strengths and how those strengths have helped him succeed in the collegiate ranks.
“Nick is left-handed,” the coach said. “And he continues to develop what he is good at - his serve and his forehand.”
Prondzinski pointed out Beaty’s No. 1 asset as a tennis player: “Great hand-eye coordination.”
“When Nick was at Wayzata, they started ping-pong, and he was a very good player on a team that won the state championship,” Prondzinski said.
Since Beaty didn’t often play doubles for Wayzata High, it stands to reason that singles competition has been his strong suit in college. He has blossomed this year, due to patience and the ability to overcome health issues that plagued him earlier in his college career - a broken ankle and later a bout with mono.
“Now that Nick is healthy, he is showing what he can do,” Prondzinski said.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.