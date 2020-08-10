It was an historic week for Wayzata baseball, as former Trojan Joey Gerber made his Major League pitching debut for the Seattle Mariners last week.
Gerber was perfect in his first two appearances, retiring a total of seven hitters in a row. His highlight was getting All-Star Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels to ground out to shortstop Aug. 5. The 6-4, 215-pound righthander, a 2015 Wayzata High graduate, is 23 years old and has a promising future with the Mariners.
Adam “Gator” Goethke, the Wayzata American Legion coach at the time Gerber played, isn’t surprised to see his former pupil in the Majors. “Joey always had a good fastball,” Goethke said. “He has a good base with his legs, and the last few years, he has added upper-body strength.”
Jay Hesby, a former three-sport athlete at The Blake School, has watched Gerber pitch since Gerber was 10 years old. “My son Jamin probably caught more of Joey’s games than anyone,” Hesby said. “It’s great that he has made it to the Majors. Is he the first Wayzata player to make it?”
Since nobody has mentioned another Wayzata graduate in the Major Leagues, Gerber’s friends at gerb_nation feel he is, indeed, the first. Wayzata High baseball coach Bobby DeWitt said, “As far as I am aware, Joey is the first.”
DeWitt recalled that Gerber made the Trojans varsity roster as a sophomore. After pitching his sophomore and junior years, Gerber couldn’t pitch as a senior because of an injury. According to DeWitt’s official stats, Gerber averaged 1.36 strikeouts per inning during his high school career.
“I don’t think I can take any credit for Joey’s success,” DeWitt said. “He is one of those rare late bloomers who was able to make it happen. Joey had the body type to be a Major League pitcher - he just had to fill out. He worked hard and deserves the success he has had. Once he matured physically, he came into his own. You’re looking at a kid who was pitching on a town team four years ago, and now he’s getting hitters out in the Major Leagues. That makes for an interesting story.
Gerber had a 1-2-3 inning in his debut against the Angels, and one of the outs was made by 20-year Major League veteran Albert Pujols.
“It was really cool that I got Pujols out because he’s a [future] Hall-of-Fame player,” Gerber said. The Mariners lost that game 5-3.
In his second outing, Gerber faced Trout, who might be the best player in the game today.
Buoyed by the fact he had already retired Pujols, Gerber was confident. Although the Mariners lost that game 7-1, Seattle fans saw Gerber’s pitching as the silver lining.
Drafted in the eighth round by the Mariners in 2018, Gerber had pitched in the Big Ten for the University of Illinois. His one season in the minors (2019) consisted of 22 and two-thirds innings. With the Major League rosters expanding this summer, Gerber was able to land a spot with the big-league club, and manager Scott Servais hasn’t hesitated to use him.
What does the future hold for Gerber? Time will tell. For now, he’s just happy to be wearing a Major League uniform.
Following a shutdown earlier this year, due to COVID-19, Major League Baseball is back, albeit without fans in the stands.
“I am just excited to be playing baseball again,” Gerber said.
