In the 30 years Tony Peszneker has coached the Wayzata High girls soccer team, there have been hundreds of good wins along with some great wins.
Add one to the great category after the Trojans handed Edina its first loss of the season, 2-0, on Edina’s home turf Sept. 22.
Edina entered the match 6-0-0 and was ranked first in the state Class AA poll. The first order of business for the Trojans was trying to contain the Lake Conference’s leading scorer, Hornet junior forward Maddie Dahlien.
“We tried to deny her as much as we could, but she still had a couple good opportunities,” Peszneker said. “Maddie is such a gifted athlete and such a complete player. She’s not just fast - her starts and stops are quicker than anyone else’s.”
Keeping Dahlien off the board helped Wayzata in its chance for the upset, however, to win a soccer match a team still needs to score a goal.
Senior captain Abby Brantner, Wayzata’s star forward, scored two goals to key the offense.
“Abby is such a hard worker,” Peszneker said. “And she’s a gamer. She plays fast and physical and has a great work rate. Abby just put two goals away against the top team in the state.”
The Sept. 22 game was the second between Edina and Wayzata this season. On Aug. 27 in the season opener, Edina beat Wayzata 3-0 on the Trojans’ home turf.
“Our girls are very prideful, and they remembered what happened in the season opener,” Peszneker said. “I am obviously pleased by what they accomplished [in the rematch]. Now they have a higher standard for how they can play. A lot of them played their best game of the season, and some played the best game we have ever seen them play.”
Edina has other threats besides Dahlien, including second leading scorer and future Division I player Emma Frommelt. The Trojans were able to swarm Frommelt, just as they did Dahlien.
Starring for the Trojans’ defense was sophomore goalie Becca Carroll.
“Becca gave us one of the best goalkeeping performances we have had in years,” Peszneker said. “There were some big saves she had to make, including a couple of diving saves. Becca has really made strides in the last year. It was apparent from tryouts that she would be our No. 1 keeper.”
In the Sept. 22 match, Carroll was matched against Edina sophomore goalie Bayliss Flynn.
“Bayless was very good, as well,” Peszneker said. “Both of our goals were basically breakaways.”
Looking ahead to this week’s Lake Conference schedule, Wayzata will host Hopkins at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and Edina will draw the conference by.
In 7:15 p.m. games Tuesday, Oct. 6, Edina will host Minnetonka at 7:15 p.m. at Kuhlman Field and Wayzata will travel to Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium for a 7:15 p.m. game against the EP Eagles.
