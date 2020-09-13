The much-anticipated showdown between the girls cross country teams from Wayzata and Edina High Schools ended up in Wayzata’s favor, 22-33, Sept. 9 at Gale Woods Farm.
Wayzata entered the meet ranked sixth in the country, while Edina was ranked 17th. With the meet ending in a close decision, Edina should retain its top-20 status in the national poll this week.
Each team took five top-10 individual places on a rainy afternoon. Most of Wayzata’s winning margin came from a sweep of the top three places, led by sophomore Abbey Nechanicky.
Nechanicky ran the second fastest female time at Gale Woods, coasting to victory in 17:52 on the 5K course. Teammates Grace Link (18:50) and Grace Weber (19:02) finished second and third, then Edina girls took the next two places with Macy Iyer (19:05) and Maggie Wagner (19:06). Others in the top 10 were Wayzata’s Teegan Anderson (19:09), Edina’s Emma Hudson (19:19), Edina’s Lauren Cossack (19:44), Edina’s Mary Velner (19:47) and Wayzata’s Grace Mignone (19:54). Link and Hudson are the only seniors who took top-10 places.
Wayzata’s depth showed with Emelia Arnone, Ingrid Halverson, Ella Braufman and Lauren McCollor taking places 11-14. Ella Hinkie, Abby Winter, Evie Hage and Megan Sieve took places 15-18.
“It was awesome to get back on a 5K course,” Wayzata head coach Addy Hallen said. “The course was in really good shape and it ended up being a great fall afternoon.”
The temperature at the starting time of the girls race was 50 degrees.
Asked about Nechanicky’s performance, Hallen said, “Abbey’s goal was to run as fast as she could for the team. She was pressing on her own. Abbey has so much energy, so much to give.”
The prolific sophomore finished 48 seconds ahead of Link, who was a State Class AA Meet qualifier last year.
The Wayzata girls look forward to facing Eden Prairie in the next round of Lake Conference competition, which will be Friday, Sept. 18, at Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie. Start time for the race is noon.
Sept. 18 Schedule
Noon - Eden Prairie vs. Wayzata girls.
12:55 - Eden Prairie vs. Wayzata boys.
1:55 - Edina vs. Minnetonka girls.
2:50 - Edina vs. Minnetonka boys.
3:40 - Hopkins vs. Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville girls.
4:40 - Hopkins vs. Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville boys.
