Doan Lan Hung Vuong dancers perform as part of the annual Augsburg Park Library Tet celebration Jan. 12 in Richfield. The dancers, wearing colorful lion costumes, interacted with children gathered at the library for its Vietnamese New Year celebration, a celebration that coincides with the lunar new year. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

