Edina Police and the Minnesota State Highway Patrol are investigating an apparent hit-and-run collision after which a student was transported to an area hospital.
The incident occurred around 8:10 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of France Avenue and Halifax Avenue, according to Edina Police.
“A student was getting onto the school bus when a vehicle went around the bus, to the right of the bus, and struck the student in the bike lane,” Edina Police spokesperson Kaylin Eidsness explained.
The condition of the student was unknown, Eidsness added. The bus, which had its stop arm extended and flashing lights activated, was traveling southbound on France Avenue, on its way to Edina High School, she said.
Police believe the vehicle involved was a black Chevrolet Malibu or Cruze, and are circulating a photo of the sedan that was pulled from onboard bus video. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its driver is urged to call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.
After the collision, France Avenue was closed in the area of the incident and was reopened before noon.
Following its initial posting, this article was updated with additional information from Edina Police.
