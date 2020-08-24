Vic Halverson, captain of the Unified Fielders team in the Edina 35 & Over Men’s Rec Softball League has seen it all as a competitor for 33 years.
Halverson founded the Unified Fielders in 1988, and while some of the faces have changed over the years, the philosophy has remained the same - fun and friendship for all - and occasionally, a championship.
The veteran manager, 63, remembers his rookie year in the league when he had just turned 30. “I played shortstop then,” he said. “About 10 years in, I realized I could no longer run and pick up a ball at the same time, so I became a pitcher.”
In the glory years of Edina men’s softball, Halverson recalled that there were a dozen leagues, playing almost every night, at fields all over the city. Today, there are three men’s leagues and a co-rec league. Some of the most serious players compete in the Doubleheader League Mondays, the 35 & Over League Wednesdays and the Single-Game League Thursdays. All of the games are played at Van Valkenburg Park on Edina’s west side.
“We are so fortunate to have a park like this, just for softball,” Halverson said last week. “Our guys want to keep coming back year after year. For me, it has been a good run. I am more of a coach than a player now, although I played in two games this week. I had knee surgery two years ago and last year my Achilles tendon gave out.”
After a championship drought for the last 13 years, the Unified Fielders are back in the 35 & Over playoff picture this summer. Halverson said his team cliched a berth in a four-team playoff for the championship Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“We have had mostly the same guys the past five or six years,” he said. “Although Dave Stehlik and Mark Taylor have both retired. We used to have two Stehlik brothers [Mark is still active], two Taylor brothers [Scott is still active] and two Brambilla brothers [Jim is still active Tom has retired].”
The team’s No. 1 fan is the legendary “Pondfather” of Minnetonka hockey, Bob Stehlik, who wears a mask to the park for protection from COVID-19.
Until this summer, Halverson’s mother, who is 101 years old, came to the park every week. But since she is in a nursing home now, she can’t get a pass out for the night because of coronavirus restrictions.
“My mom knows how much I love softball,” Halverson said. The long-time manager praises his mother for teaching him the values of sports - teamwork, camaraderie, compassion and sportsmanship.
“Win or lose, our team is going to have fun, and we’re going to gab,” Halverson said. “Sure it’s nice to win, but it’s still recreational softball.”
In their first game last week, the Unified Fielders played to a 15-15 tie with Urgency Room, a team of doctors and other medical personnel. The second game of the night was against defending league champion Metropolitan Ford. The Mustangs are one of the younger teams in the league with some 35 and 40-year-old “speedsters” tearing around the base paths. Although the Fielders played a solid game, they lost to Metropolitan Ford 10-4.
Pitcher Tim Wood of Metropolitan Ford earned Halverson’s praise. “Tim sure was a huge difference in the game,” Halverson said. “You can tell that he has worked on his craft. When I pitch, I’m not going to beat anybody with my athletic skills, so I try to play smarter and pitch smarter.”
Two weeks ago, before the Unified Fielders had clinched their spot in the playoffs, Halverson reached back into the past for motivation. “I came to the park with the trophy the team won as Edina Class D champions in 1993,” he said. On the back of Halverson’s shirt was the phrase, “Champions a long time ago.”
Wouldn’t it be nice if he could replace that shirt with a new championship shirt this year?
“We’re a little banged up, and our shortstop, Clint Buetow, is out for the season with an injury,” Halverson said. “I just hope we can be competitive.”
Other members of the Unified Fielders are Jim Brambilla, Tommy Deick, Jon Graves, Doug Heffernan, Garret Kirch, Tuan Le, Chris McLain, Doug Parks, Steve Potter, Mark Stehlik and Scott Taylor.
When he isn’t playing softball, Halverson takes care of business as agency head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a five-state area that includes Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and western North Dakota.
“We oversee dairy farming in an area that includes every place from Chicago to Fargo,” he said.
The softball captain holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
