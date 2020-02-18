With two wins last week, the Edina High boys basketball team climbed above the .500 mark at 12-11 overall.
“We played really well defensively in both games,” Edina head coach Joe Burger said after a 57-42 win over Holy Family Catholic Feb. 11 and a 63-50 victory over St. Michael-Albertville Feb. 14. “Opponents have trouble shooting against us, and we’re doing a good job of utilizing our size. Bastian Swinney is like a wall in the lane.”
Swinney, a 6-6, 270-pound junior center, is Edina’s third tallest starter behind 6-10 senior captain Jacob Hutson and 6-7 sophomore Brady Helgren. The three of them can all block shots and rebound.
“Offensively, Bastian is finishing well,” Burger said. “He is so efficient around the rim.”
Swinney, a high-major football recruit as an offensive tackle, does all of the little things well. “He has great feet and sets physical screens,” Burger said.
In the win over Holy Family Catholic, Hutson was Edina’s top scorer with 15 points and Helgren added 12. Guard Marcus Crawford added nine.
“Marcus has made a huge step up,” Burger noted. “He is making 45 percent of his three-point shots.”
Against St. Michael-Albertville, Hutson had another solid game with 21 points, while sophomore point guard Sammy Presthus scored 11 and Helgren added 10. Swinney and Crawford each had six points.
“Anytime we get a Lake Conference win, we have had a good week,” Burger said. “Sammy Presthus has made a big improvement since November. He is doing a good job of taking care of the ball.”
Next for the Hornets is a Lake Conference game against Wayzata at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Wayzata High gym. The Trojans are just ahead of Edina in the league standings with a 4-4 mark. Leaders for the Trojans are 6-8 sophomore center Carter Bjerke and 6-6 sophomore guard Camden Heide.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.