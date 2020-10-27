Even though there is no State Class AA Girls Aquatics Meet this fall, due to the effects of COVID-19, Minnetonka is clearly the class of the state.
The Skippers went undefeated in dual meets to win the Lake Conference title, and on Friday, Oct. 23, they won the Section 2AA championship by overcoming strong competition from Eden Prairie.
New head coach Craig Charlson has taken over for Dan Berve without missing a beat. The final team score on Friday had Minnetonka with 557 points and Eden Prairie with 497. Prior Lake was third with 282, followed by Chanhassen 269, Shakopee 180, Chaska 143, Jefferson 80 and New Prague 73.
The meet began with a close race in the 200-yard medley relay. Eden Prairie won with Kessel Cripe, Caroline Larsen, Grace Logue and Faith Larsen swimming 1:43.63. Just a stroke behind in 1:44.03 was the Minnetonka team of Abby Kapeller, Quinci Wheeler, Audrey Soetano and Regan Miller.
Addie Diaz of Minnetonka won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:51.37. The next three finishers were Haley Zelen of Prior Lake, Zoe Thoma of Chanhassen and Maija Kangas of Minnetonka.
Sophie Macy of Chanhassen won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:04.50. Mallory Miller of Eden Prairie placed second, while Amelie Girard of Shakopee and Soetano of Minnetonka were third and fourth.
Minnetonka’s Kapeller swam 23.40 to win the 50 freestyle. Eden Prairie’s Faith Larsen placed second and Miller from Eden Prairie was third.
Each of the top 10 divers in the section passed the 300-point mark. Alyssa Konz of Chanhassen was the winner with 386.35. Second place went to Rachel Patton of Minnetonka with 370.45 and EP’s Brianna Thornton took third place with 339.30. Completing the top 10 were Sarah McDonald of Prior Lake, Rylee Dennin of Eden Prairie, Claire Guthmueller of Chanhassen, Brinley Hopper of Eden Prairie, Raili Peterson of Minnetonka, Madison Edwards of Chaska and Kate Robbins of Chanhassen.
Mary O’Neil of Prior Lake won the 100-yard butterfly in 56.7. Soetano of Minnetonka was second, followed by the Eden Prairie trio of Mallory Miller, Faith Larsen and Logue.
Zelen of Shakopee was first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.82. Eden Prairie’s Caroline Larsen was second in a touch-out at 51.87. Nadia Helm, Miller and Tory Sigfrid of Minnetonka took the next three places.
Minnetonka’s Diaz became the meet’s first double winner with her victory in the 500 freestyle. She set a section record in 5:00.29. Kangas of Minnetonka was second and Kalina Fuglie of Chanhassen placed third.
Eden Prairie continued a strong relay run with first place in the 200 freestyle. Caroline Larsen, Ashley Plantenberg, Logue and Faith Larsen swam 1:34.78 for a new section record. Second place went to the Minnetonka team of Sigfrid, Rachel Shelstad, Paige Dillon and Helm.
As expected, Minnetonka’s Kapeller won the 100-yard backstroke. Her time was 55.29. Second in 56.24 was Minnetonka’s Paige Dillon. Abby Gronholz of Chanhassen finished third in 56.75.
Caroline Larsen, the Eden Prairie ninth-grader, continued her stellar performance by winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.73. Second was Chanhassen’s Macy and third was Minnetonka’s Wheeler. Ella Drewes and Plantenberg of Eden Prairie were the next finishers.
Minnetonka brought down the curtain on its victory by winning the 400 freestyle relay by more than seven seconds. Kapeller, Soetano, Diaz and Helm finished in 3:27.31. Eden Prairie was third with Miller, Greta Dunn, Katelyn Thornton and Ashley Cronin swimming 3:37.31. Prior Lake finishes second in the relay and Chanhassen took fourth.
