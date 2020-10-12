It has happened in the past, but Mike Rogers didn’t expect it this year.
His Minnetonka boys soccer team played two Lake Conference matches without scoring a goal last week to finish the regular season at 7-3-1.
In a showdown with Edina Oct. 6, the Skippers came up short 2-0 after the match was scoreless at halftime. Edina’s Sammy Presthus and Matt Mason scored goals in the second half.
In the first half, Jamie Deneen, Minntonka’s goalie, made several leaping saves to keep Edina off the board. But both of the shots the Hornets buried in the second half were too tough to save. Presthus’ goal took a bad bounce and Mason sent a missile across the goal mouth that settled just inside the far post.
Minnetonka had its chances, including two free kicks by captain and leading scorer Dylan Olson, both in the 35-yard range, but Edina goalkeeper Hank Stechmann kept the ball out of the cage.
“I thought we played pretty well,” coach Rogers said. “We kept playing hard and had a few good chances at the end of the second half. There was no quit in our guys.”
Only three seniors - captains Olson, Hunter Kemnitz and Alec Rodriguez - start for the Skippers, so that means eight starters are eligible to return next year.
“We played more in our own end than we’d like to against Edina,” Rogers said. “But I thought we had our share of possession. Hunter Kemnitz is such a strong player in the back. He stabilizes our defense. All of the other defenders - Jack Olson, Jose Delacruz and Jake Herbert - have done a great job, and Pablo Gonzalez and George Lindberg help us defensively, too.”
In its other game last week, Minnetonka played to a 0-0 tie with Lake opponent St. Michael-Albertville.
“We had 21 shots to 3 for St. Michael-Albertville, but we missed on all of our chances,” Rogers said. “We just need to start scoring again.”
The Skippers opened Section 2AA playoff action Wednesday, Oct. 14. They were expecting a home match that night as one of the top four seeds. The other seeded clubs are Edina, Shakopee and Chaska.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.