Three legendary slowpitch players were inducted into the Edina Softball Hall of Fame in ceremonies Aug. 19 at Van Valkenburg Park.
Jim Gornick, Alex Karos and Tim “Kid” McGovern were selected by the Hall of Fame committee members for the 2020 induction.
Gornick, a retired Edina teacher and coach, played on many great teams, including a team of Edina teachers that won the State Industrial Division softball championship in 1976. Gornick played a total of 34 years in Edina and Bloomington leagues.
With more than 40 years of league play under his belt, Karos is one of the most-esteemed pitchers in Edina softball history. He played mainly with three teams - CC Tap, Bunny’s and Poor Richard’s.
McGovern, a pitcher and infielder, made a smooth transition from baseball to softball in his late teens and early twenties. As a 17-year-old, he helped Edina win the American Legion Baseball World Series. He won a scholarship to play shortstop for Creighton University in Omaha before returning to his hometown for years of softball stardom.
Following are short bios of the player inductees for 2020.
Jim Gornick
Gornick began his slowpitch softball career at the age of 27 and retired when he turned 61. His primary teams in Edina were General Sports and the Woodsmen.
Living in Duluth before he moved to the Twin Cities to teach in Edina, Gornick’s introduction to softball was in fastpitch leagues.
When he switched to slowpitch, he had already played a number of positions in fastpitch. In slowpitch, he played primarily third base, right field and first base. “And I spent my latter seasons as a catcher,” he said.
Gornick’s career in Edina slowpitch began on the fields at Braemar and Rosland Parks and Cornelia Elementary. Like many others, he was thrilled when the City of Edina built the beautiful complex at Val Valkenburg Park, which one player recently referred to as “God’s 20 Acres.”
“The game hasn’t changed much over the years,” Gornick said on his Hall of Fame night. “I loved competing against the skilled young athletes in Edina. It was a lot of fun.”
Gornick listed the late Dave Wood, Denny Walton, Steve Kagol and Bob Haddorff as some of his favorite teammates from the past.
“Bob was so fast,” Gornick said. “Anytime he put the ball on the ground, it was a base hit. And he could cover the whole outfield as our center fielder. Woody [Dave Wood] was our pitcher, and he was like a fifth infielder.”
Twenty-five or Gornick’s 34 softball seasons were in Edina. The other nine years were in the Bloomington Open League.
Alex Karos
When it comes to pitching, Alex Karos has few peers.
He helped found the CC Tap team in Edina, which later became Bunny’s and finally Poor Richard’s.
“I pitched most of the time, but when we were short players, I would sometimes play second base, first base or right field,” Karos said.
Most of his teammates from a 1993 championship team came to the Hall of Fame induction Aug. 19.
“The highlight for me was playing with the same guys for so many years,” Karos said. “We became great friends. Some of us have had the chance to play with nephews and sons. It’s great when you can pass the game on.”
Some of the teammates who have played behind Karos for two, three and four decades are Tim Vernon, Gordie Anderson, Michael Christen, John Steile and Brad Hlavacek.
One of the best things about slowpitch softball from Karos’ perspective is that almost anyone can play the game.
“If you are relatively athletic, you can find a way to be successful,” he said. “The best baseball players aren’t necessarily the best softball players.”
Karos praised the Edina Park & Rec adult softball program.
“All of us have tremendous support from the Park & Rec Department,” he said. “Look at these fields.”
Indeed, the fields at Van Valkenburg Park are among the best in the state, and with three softball diamonds there is plenty of room for all of the teams that want to play.
Tim ‘Kid’ McGovern
McGovern, one of the all-time greats in Edina softball, couldn’t attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.
It is not widely known that he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and he has been receiving treatment.
The afternoon of the induction, McGovern’s younger brother Patrick said that chances were “50-50 that Kid will be there tonight.”
Although ‘Kid’ McGovern wasn’t well enough to receive his award in person, there was a big round of applause after Patrick accepted the award for him.
During his Edina softball career, Kid has mainly pitched and played second base and shortstop. Some of the teams he played for are the Love Handles, Denali’s Happy Campers and Caddyswag Radio. One of his passions outside of softball was coaching his son’s traveling baseball and basketball teams.
“Kid’s softball IQ is off the charts,” said Love Handles teammate Jimmy Williams.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.