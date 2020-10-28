The Hilltop Restaurant scored 44 runs in two games to win the Edina Men’s Fall Softball League title at Van Valkenburg Park.
Eight teams played Thursday nights from early September through early October. In the championship game, The Hilltop defeated the Brew Tang Clams 21-11. The Hilltop reached the finals with a 23-20 victory over the Toasted Cheesers, the team that won the regular-season title. The Clams earned their way to the title game with a 20-8 win over Composted.
Home runs were flying for The Hilltop - too many home runs, in fact.
Teams are allowed to hit only three home runs a game in the Fall Softball League, and The Hilltop easily exceeded the quota. Any home run hit after the limit is reached is an automatic out.
“We hit eight or nine home runs on championship night, but unfortunately only about half of them counted,” Edina captain Jack Tornquist said.
The Hilltop’s title surge was a combination of offensive and defensive highlights, the captain noted.
“Our defense was extremely solid,” Tornquist said. “We had one error total in the two games, and that was on a difficult chance.”
In the championship against the hard-hitting Clams, The Hilltop jumped to an 8-0 lead in the top of the first inning and coasted from there.
“Every other inning we piled up the runs,” Tornquist said.
Turning his attention to the semifinal win over the Toasted Cheesers, Tornquist said, “That game kept going back and forth. We knew it would be like that.”
In addition to Tornquist, The Hilltop roster includes Jared Gangelhoff, Thor Josefson, Matt Johnson, Jesse MacDonald, Will Peterson, Bryan Shoop, Josh Woodrum and the three Krey brothers - Jake, Matt and Ben.
The Hilltop played in the Edina Monday Doubleheader League this summer.
“Teams from all three Edina summer leagues played fall ball,” Tornquist said. “We were the only team from the Monday league. I am happy we finally got the fall league to work. We had been trying for a few years.”
Edina recreation supervisor Tiffany Bushland was instrumental in making sure the fall league ran smoothly.
“It would be great if we could expand from eight to 12 teams next year,” Tornquist said. “The more teams, the better it is.”
