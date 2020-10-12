The Blake School’s girls cross country team won the Independent Metro Athletic Conference title Oct. 6 at Bassett Creek Park.
Molly Liston, a Blake junior, finished second individually with a 5K time of 21:07. First place went to St. Paul Academy eighth-grader Inga Wing, who finished one second ahead of Liston. Completing the top five were Molly Dinardo of Minnehaha Academy, Esme Gulbransen of Breck School and Carys Hardy of St. Paul Academy. Other Blake runners finishing in the top 10 are senior Jackie Weyerhaeuser in sixth place and sophomore Caroline Pollack in eighth place. The top finisher for Providence Academy, sophomore Aly Marshall, placed 11th.
Girls team scores - The Blake School 52, St. Paul Academy 54, Minnehaha Academy 65, Breck School 70, Mounds Park Academy 117 and Providence Academy 127.
Minnehaha Academy won the Independent Metro boys championship in a close race with The Blake School and Breck School.
Alden Keller, the Breck sophomore, ran away with the individual championship by covering the 5K course at Bassett Creek in 16:26. Second and third places went to Blake Bears - Junior Shef West in 17:02 and senior Ian Acheson in 17:18. Breck runners Gavin Luebke and Harris Gulbransen took fifth and sixth places in 17:37 and 17:43.
Minnehaha’s depth produced the team title. The highest finisher for the Redhawks was Walter Turnta who took seventh in 17:51.
Providence Academy’s highest finisher, junior Jack McElroy, was 15th in 19:12.
Boys team scores - Minnehaha Academy 49, The Blake School 57, Breck School 61, Mounds Park Academy 94, St. Paul Academy 113 and Providence Academy 123.
