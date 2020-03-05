It will be The Blake School (23-6-0) vs. Eden Prairie (23-5-1) in the semifinals of the State Class AA Boys Hockey Tournament at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Xcel Energy Center.
A crowd of 18, 124 watched Blake and Eden Prairie win their quarterfinal games Thursday afternoon. For Friday night’s semifinals a crowd in excess of 19,000 is expected.
In Thursday’s first game, Blake broke a 5-5 tie in the third period on the way to a 7-5 victory over Maple Grove. It was Blake’s first venture into the Class AA tourney after enjoying big success in the Class A tourney for many years. The Bears made the decision to move to Class AA three years ago.
“There is a different level of competition in Class AA,” Blake senior forward and captain Gavin Best said. “Not that there aren’t good teams in Class A, but I would rather chase a Class AA state title. This is the biggest stage.”
“For me, Class AA is the holy grail,” Blake forward Jack Sabre said.
Blake head coach Rob McClanahan, who once played in the State Tournament and later gained fame with the gold-medal 1980 U.S. Olympic team, agreed with Best and Sabre. Class AA is the best place to be.
“The tournament is so much bigger now than when I played,” said McClanahan, who is now 52. “With the social media, especially. There were no laptops or cell phones when I played.”
Social media was abuzz when Blake’s star forward, Joe Miller, scored a hat trick in Blake’s state-opening win. Sabre added two goals for the Bears, while Will Svenddal and Best also scored. Aksel Reid was the winning goalie.
Best’s goal was an empty-net shot in the final seconds.
“With eight minutes left [and the score 5-5], I looked at it as a 0-0 game,” Best said. “The empty-net goal brought a sigh of relief. I thought, that’s how we do it.”
In Eden Prairie’s 4-0 win over Lakeville South in the second quarterfinal Thursday afternoon, the Eagles did it with defense and opportunistic offense.
Goaltender Axel Rosenlund was perfect, first of all, stopping all 24 of Lakeville South’s shots on net.
Kai Stansberry gave EP 1-0 lead in the first period and before the period ended defenseman Luke Mittelstadt scored Eden Prairie’s second goal.
“It means a lot when you take a 2-0 lead early,” Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said. “The team that shows up early usually has the best chance to win. From the drop of the puck all the way through, I felt we were in control.”
At one point in the second period, Eden Prairie led in shots 20-11, but in the latter stages Lakeville South had some momentum and the shots ended up even for the game.
Ben Steeves, a transfer from New Hampshire, who moved with his family to Eden Prairie last fall, was amazed by the magnitude of the Minnesota State Boys Hockey Tournament. Once the glare of the bright lights wore off, he scored Eden Prairie’s third and fourth goals.
“It’s crazy,” Steeves said. “First your eyes have to adjust because it’s so bright here. And the boards are really bouncy. There’s no exaggeration how big this tournament is. It is a blast.”
In the third period, Steeves put the game on ice, when he scored a “Bobby Orr goal.”
Orr was famous for scoring a goal for the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup finals half a century ago. He went airborne and shot the puck into the back of the net for the game-winner. Steeves’ goal was strikingly similar, and old-time state tourney fans definitely got the Bobby Orr reference.
“Lakeville South was playing our forwards man-on-man,” Steeves said. “I figured if I could beat my man, I could get to the net.”
Both Blake and Eden Prairie would love to play for the championship Saturday night at 7, but only one can be there.
Fans are almost sure to see a great game between two inspired teams in Friday’s first semifinal game.
