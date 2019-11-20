A Bloomington church will host a free Thanksgiving meal next week.

Seating begins noon Thursday, Nov. 28, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 601 E. 98th St.

Seating is limited, and reservations are due by Monday, Nov. 25.

Registration: 952-881-9244

