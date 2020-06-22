MGA Amateur Men
Qualify at Pine Island
West suburban golfers Matt Chalberg from Braemar and Bobby Frazzini of Windsong Farm tied with 75s June 15 to qualify for the Minnesota Golf Association’s State Amateur Tournament.
This Sectional Qualifier was played at Pine Island Golf Course. Chalberg and Frazzini were among seven men who finished wit 75s. The winner of the qualifier Nicholas Nelson of Northfield Golf Club, fired a 72.
Braemar’s Rick Passolt earned First Alternate status for the state tourney with 77. Will Lonnquist of Edina Country Club also came close to making the state cut with 78. Ben Freeman of Interlachen shot 79, as did Joshua Riley of Golden Valley Country Club.
Braemar’s Daniel Hersch
Prevails at New Ulm
In another MGA Sectional Qualifier June 15 at New Ulm, Braemar’s Daniel Hersch earned a place at state by tying for runner-up honors with a 72.
Two other west suburban golfers earned their way to state at New Ulm. Kyle Molin of Hazeltine National finished in a fifth-place tie with a 75, while Jacob Pederson of Windsong Farm shot 76 to secure the last qualifying berth out of New Ulm.
Bryce Hanstad Takes
Highland National Title
In the MGA State Amateur Qualifier June 15 at Highland National Golf Course, the winner was Bryce Hanstad from Olympic Hills. Hanstad’s round of 67 gave him a two-stroke cushion over Cole Jahnke from Stillwater Country Club.
Several other west suburban golfers also earned their way to state out of the Highland National Qualifier. They are Ryan Jordan of the Chaska Town Course (third with 70), Pat Cronin of Minikahda (fourth with 71), Ben Frazzini of Windsong Farm (tied for fifth with 72) and Jack Baun of Baker National (tied for 10th with 73).
