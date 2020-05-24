Looking ahead to the fall, the six seniors on the Edina High girls lacrosse team have one thing in common. All of them will attend NCAA Division I colleges.
Helen Propson (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) is the only one committed to playing collegiate lacrosse next season.
Other college-bound Edina lacrosse participants are Sophia Doll (University of Denver), Alex Mawn (Baylor University), Grace Burnside (University of Minnesota, Lindsey McKhann ( Stanford University) and Avie Jarka (Indiana University)
Like most of their Hornet teammates, these athletes are high achievers in the classroom as well as on the field. Doll helped the Edina girls hockey team to four straight appearances and three championships and was a captain in both lacrosse and hockey.
The Hornet lacrosse team would have been competitive in Section 2AA this spring after finishing second to Prior Lake last year, but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 season.
All six of the team’s seniors had been varsity players in 2019. Propson and Jarka each scored 16 goals as juniors and McKhann scored 13. Burnside tallied eight goals, while Mawn scored three times. Doll concentrated on defense and was one of the Hornets’ leaders in ground-ball recoveries with 17.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the Hornets were not able to have a banquet for lacrosse this spring. However, coaches and teammates found a way to recognize the seniors.
Between 6 and 7 p.m. May 21, the team took to the road for surprise visits to the homes of the seniors. The visits were well-received and reinforced team bonds at the end of a lost season.
“The senior night drive-by visits provided social distancing, and many smiles,” said Carin Mehan, who helped coordinate the event. “However, it went by so quickly that I only have a few seconds of video of cars honking.”
A video tribute to the seniors has been posted on the Edina lacrosse Instagram account (ehs_girlslacrosse) by head coach Kelly Crampton.
Certainly, the Hornets will miss the graduating seniors, but optimism is already high for the 2021 season. Haley Reeck, an All-State and All-American midfielder, scored 53 goals as a sophomore and has made a verbal commitment to play for the University of Louisville beginning in the fall of 2021. Emerson Gorney is another proven scorer due to return.. Edina’s 2019 Rookie of the Year, Haley Maxwell, will be back to lead an experienced group on defense that includes Caleigh Claar, Jane Kuehl and Allison Mackay. Cordelia Flemming and Ana Wesselman are midfielders who lettered in 2019.
