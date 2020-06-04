For the first time in the history of the Edina High boys basketball program, a Hornet player is going to a college that has won an NCAA men’s hoops title.
The player is 6-10 forward Jacob Hutson and the school that awarded him the full-ride scholarship is Loyola University in Chicago.
In 1963, Loyola won the NCAA Division I championship with a 60-58 overtime victory over Cincinnati. Since then, the Ramblers have made one other appearance in the Final Four. Hutson said he would love to help bring Loyola back to that level over the next few seasons. Loyola has all five starters returning for next season, after topping the 20-win mark in 2019-20.
“I chose Loyola because it is the best fit for me academically,” Hutson said last week. “Getting a great education is very important to me because the ball will stop bouncing eventually. Loyola offers what I believe to be the best fit from a basketball standpoint also. Lastly, I love Chicago and can’t wait to put a jersey on for that city.”
Hutson has been proud to wear the Green & Gold of Edina as a starter on the basketball team for three seasons. He finished a great senior season in March, averaging 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Hutson made 60 percent of his shots from the floor, while converting 39 percent of his three-point attempts. “I tried to leave a legacy here,” Hutson said. “It was great being part of the Edina athletic program with all of the success our teams have had.”
Looking to the 2020-21 season, Hutson isn’t sure if he will play or take a redshirt year. Cameron Krutwig, the runner-up for Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, will return as a senior this fall and plays the same position as Hutson.
“College basketball had always been a dream for me, but I never expected it,” Hutson said. There were other offers beside the one from Loyola.
Loyola head coach Porter Moser said, “I couldn’t be more excited about Jacob joining the Loyola family. He is one of the most-skilled big men I saw last summer and he gives us a post who can stretch the defense to the three-point line. Jacob’s passing ability makes him a perfect fit for our offense. At 6-10 and still only 17 years old, Jacob has a tremendous upside, especially gaining experience and learning under Cameron Krutwig and Franklin Agunanne. Jacob covets great teammates and great culture.”
Hutson honed his skills in the high school ranks against several other Minnesota big men who earned Division I scholarships, including Cretin-Derham Hall’s Daniel Oturu and Hopkins’ Zeke Nnaji. Oturu was All-Big Ten for Minnesota last season and Nnaji was PAC-12 Freshman of the Year for Arizona. Both have declared for this year’s NBA draft. To his credit, Hutson played in winning efforts against both of them during his Edina career.
“Going against players like them made me better,” Hutson said. “I also played against Matthew Hurt (Rochester John Marshall) and Ben Carlson (East Ridge). Hurt is now playing for Duke University and Carlson will join the Wisconsin Badgers this fall.
Knowing that some of his high school opponents are likely to be NBA-bound in the near future gives Hutson hope that he can play professionally.
“I definitely want to experience professional basketball,” he said. “If not in the NBA, in Europe.”
Joe Burger, who coached Hutson at Edina High, believes the sky’s the limit for his tall forward.
“Coaches want their best players to be a great teammate, to be coachable and to be the hardest workers,” Burger said. “Jacob set a daily example for the younger guys on our team about the dedication it takes to successfully play at this level, and he has been such a great representative of our program. The coaching staff at Loyola is going to realize immediately that they have an incredibly coachable kid who sets high goals and puts the work and commitment into achieving them. I’m looking forward to following along with Jacob’s success at the next level, and I am so proud of how I know he’ll represent Edina in the future.”
