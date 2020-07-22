Glen Lake is a small, quiet village located halfway between downtown Hopkins and Highway 101 in Minnetonka.
Over the years this hamlet along Excelsior Boulevard has produced some of the best hitters in Hopkins and Minnetonka High baseball programs. Two boys who grew up in town are Charlie Howerton and Jon Weill. They were rivals in Glen Lake Optimists Baseball and later teammates on Minnetonka’s Babe Ruth League champions.
Years later, they have reunited to develop unique twist on Tee-Ball hitting. The tees they grew up with were simple - a wood base, a vertical wood plank and a rubber hose at the top that held the baseball.
The latest incarnation of the hitter’s tee, which Howerton invented while training his son as a hitter, is much more sophisticated. The tee operator, in most cases a parent or coach, can slide the tee along a track to allow ball movement. A lever that resembles that found on a car jack can be used to move the ball up or down on the tee. Either a baseball or a softball may be used.
How does this device help hitters improve?
“You can move around, from inside to outside,” Howerton said. “When I started working on the SweetSpot Tee, I used a sliding-glass door track. I spent two years developing the tee, using Minnesota ingenuity and Minnesota manufacturing.”
At the same time he was receiving the patent on the SweetSpot Tee system, Howerton was working in the same office complex as his old friend and baseball teammate Weill.
“I asked Jon, ‘Would you like to take this journey with me?’ And he said yes,” Howerton said.
Weill said the decision to enter a new business came at just the right time for him. “I had just lost my mom, and I wanted to get out of the office world,” he noted.
So it was that the inventor [Howerton] and the tireless promoter [Weill] forged ahead.
Last year, while exhibiting at the American Baseball Coaches’ Association convention in Dallas, they hit the mother lode.
“We won the Best of Show Award,” Weill said.
“This is the world’s largest baseball convention, and we wanted the people who know the most to see our product,” Howerton said.
SweetSpot Tees was given a booth in a back corner of the exhibition hall, but that didn’t stop coaches from finding it.
“We were packed from 9 a.m. until the show closed,” Howerton said. “And, in fact, guys who had other booths were coming over to our booth.”
Weill talked about the durability of the SweetSpot Tee. “I still have one of the originals, and it has been through more than 100,000 swings,” he said.
“We wanted to have a product that wouldn’t break or tip over,” Howerton said.
What role does the SweetSpot Tee play in a hitter’s development?
“It’s a game-changer,” Weill said. “We had a chance to present the product to the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Coaches’ Association at Target Field in February. After the presentation we had purchase orders from schools all over the state, including some schools I had never heard of.”
Weill explained that the tee system is a great training tool for fastpitch softball because of the way it challenges girls to hit rise balls and sinkers.
The idea is to track a moving ball, and then hit it squarely.
July 18 in the batting cage at Glen Lake Optimists Park, Hopkins 15-year-old traveling baseball player Will Tomanek was invited to try the SweetSpot Tee.
With Howerton moving the ball up and down and side to side, Tomanek hit almost every ball squarely - liner after liner. He handled all of the inside pitches with a pull-hitter’s swing. Tomanek drilled every high pitch on the outside corner, as well.
“A better batting average helps you enjoy the game more,” said Howerton, who complimented Tomanek on his hitting skills.
Weill, watching from outside the cage said, “Charlie calls the SweetSpot Tee, ‘The Dairy Queen Machine.’”
Dairy Queen in Minnetonka Mills was the place Glen Lake players from Weill and Howerton’s era celebrated after a big win.
Weill played high school sports at Hopkins Lindbergh, while Howerton, who lived in the Hopkins Eisenhower attendance area, moved with his family to Virginia for his high school years.
“To be back on these fields after so many years is great,” Howerton said.
There are two models the SweetSpot Tee - The Pro Model and the Travel Pro Model. High schools and colleges generally purchase the Pro Model. Parents usually purchase the more compact Travel Pro Model for home use.
“We offer a three-year warranty on all of our products,” Howerton said. “But it will go year after year. For anyone in the Twin Cities who buys one, we will come out to your house and demonstrate.”
SweetSpot Tees is a local company. For more information on its product line, call 612-354-5737 or visit sweetspottees.com
