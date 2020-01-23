Edina Police and the Minnesota State Highway Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run collision after which a student was transported to an area hospital.

The incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of France Avenue and Halifax Avenue, according to Edina Police.

“A student was getting onto the school bus when a vehicle went around the bus, to the right of the bus, and struck the student in the bike lane,” Edina Police spokesperson Kaylin Eidsness explained.

The condition of the student was unknown, Eidsness added. The bus was traveling southbound on France Avenue, on its way to Edina High School, she said.

After the collision, France Avenue was closed in the area of the incident. As of 11 a.m., Edina Police were preparing to release an image of the vehicle involved in the incident as they continued their investigation.

