For the second week in a row, the Edina High football team will face one of the most prolific running backs in the metro area.
David Collins, a 5-9, 175-pound senior, is a three-year starter for the St. Michael-Albertville Knights, who will visit Kuhlman Field for a 7 p.m. West District game Friday, Oct. 23. STMA comes to town with a 2-0 record.
In a 21-14 win over Wayzata Oct. 16, Collins rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. Knights quarterback Jack Drobinski was equally sharp, throwing for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Edina (0-2) had trouble with another top West District running back in a 42-0 loss at Prior Lake Oct. 16. Tyler Shaver’s 15 carries yielded 163 yards and a touchdown. Edina’s secondary got a workout since Shaver was able to average 10.9 yards per carry.
“Prior Lake is a great team with a large, athletic offensive line,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “This week we are going to work on getting off blocks and wrapping up.”
To increase the size of his defensive line, Potts is using several offensive linemen, including Division I recruit Bastian Swinney both ways. Swinney is 6-6 and 295 pounds, but it takes more than one man to hold an opponent’s running game closer to the line of scrimmage. Potts has not yet had inside linebacker Charlie Lindberg on the field, but Lindberg is expected back in the lineup this week. Tight end and defensive lineman Ayden Breyfogle who missed the Prior Lake game with an injury, might also return to the field this week.
Looking to the offensive side of the game, Potts was pleased with several things he saw last week. “[Quarterback] George Sandven had more completions than the week before,” he said. “And Sawyer Anderson did everything he could. Kalid Ahmed had some nice catches and held on to the ball a couple times when he got rocked.”
Anderson had 12 rushing attempts for 34 yards, while Ahmed had five receptions for 35 yards.
Potts said he was impressed with the offensive line blocking of junior guard Henry Jarka, a lacrosse player out for football for the first time.
Prior Lake controlled the ball the majority of the game and finished with 403 rushing yards on 50 carries. Quarterback Kyle Haas passed for an additional 107 yards and a touchdown.
“Defensively, the Kahin twins [Leban and Hamsa] did a fantastic job in taking on much bigger guys,” Potts noted. In the secondary, Edina limited Prior Lake’s passing game with brothers Oskar and Brady Anderson and A.J. Doll.
