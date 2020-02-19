Sami Reber’s success as Edina High’s girls hockey coach is one for a storybook.
The former Edina player, who graduated from Harvard University, won state titles in her first three seasons as head coach, and now in her fourth season, she has a chance to make history. The only other head coach to win three consecutive state Class AA state titles was Minnetonka’s Eric Johnson. If Reber wins this year, she will rank No. 1 by herself.
Looking to this week’s state tourney at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the Hornets might have a chance for a rematch against the only team to defeat them this season - Andover.
The Huskies edged Edina 1-0 in the season opener, and since then the Hornets have won 26 in a row, including two in the Section 6AA Tournament last week at Parade Ice Garden.
Edina eliminated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6-1 in the section semifinals Feb. 12 before edging Wayzata 3-2 in the championship game two nights later.
“We knew Benilde-St. Margaret’s would be tough,” Reber said after the Feb. 12 game. “They played hard.” For a while, the Red Knights matched Edina shot for shot and the final count had Edina with a two-shot edge, 29-27.
Vivian Jungels scored a pure had trick for Edina in the first period, and then the talented sophomore defenseman added an empty-net goal in the third period for the first four-goal game of her varsity career.
“The first period went really well,” said senior captain Tella Jungels, Vivian’s sister. Later in the game, the Hornets stemmed comeback attempts by killing penalties in two 5-on-3 situations.
“We had not had a game in a week, so we came out with a lot of energy tonight,” Vivian Jungels said after the game. At the end of the first period, the Hornets were rolling with a 4-0 lead.
Twenty-six saves by ninth-grade goalie Uma Corniea were instrumental in the victory. She has a .976 save percentage in her first season as the Hornets’ starter.
Sophia Doll, the Hornets’ other star defenseman and senior captain, said it wouldn’t matter whether Edina played No. 2 Blake or No. 3 Wayzata in the section finals. It turned out to be Wayzata, when the Trojans beat Blake 4-2 in the second semifinal game on the 12th.
Wayzata came with a great effort Friday night, but the Hornets held them off, with another good performance from Corniea, who made 21 saves in goal.
Edina had a goal in each period, with Emma Conner scoring in the second, Katie Davis scoring in the second and Hannah Chorske scoring in the third.
The flow of the game favored Edina, which had 31 shots to 23 for the Trojans.
Earlier in the season, the Hornets had twice beaten Wayzata 4-1, but the third meeting proved to be a more competitive game. Wayzata is one of the few teams in the state that can match Edina’s depth.
As the state tourney begins this week, Edina’s players are confident, but not overconfident.
Talking about Edina’s effort in sectionals, senior captain Lucy Bowlby said, “We used our speed and moved the puck. And our endurance showed.”
“We don’t talk about the winning streak,” Doll said. “We take the games one at a time.”
Going into her second state tournament as a Hornet, Vivian Jungels said, “We have really good team chemistry, on and off the ice.”
Reber likes Edina’s chances with Corniea in goal. “Uma continues to improve every game,” the coach said. “She is the constant for us.”
