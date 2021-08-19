Zach Haugen enjoyed the task of catching almost every game for the Eden Prairie American Legion baseball team this summer.
The team caught fire near the end of the summer and qualified to play in the State Division 1 Tournament in St. Cloud. It was somewhat unexpected that the Eagles would earn a state trip this year because all but two of them were underclassmen. Griffin Streed and Ty Valiton, the team’s only 2021 graduates, were solid leaders and key players. But most of the team will be eligible to return next summer.
“It was super exciting to go to state,” Haugen said. “At the end of the high school season, we were starting to find our groove. And we showed more improvement in the summer.”
Bloomington Blue Prospects and Edina were the No. 1 and 2 seeds for the Sub-State 3 Legion Tournament. But Eden Prairie beat both of them when it counted to win the state berth. EP was 5-0 in the sub-state before finishing 1-2 at state.
“Our junior class has always been really close,” Haugen said. “And we have played together a long time.”
As the starting catcher, Haugen worked with the entire EP pitching staff. The core of that staff - Joey Connelly, Brock Anderson, Aiden Pfeifer and Jack Nicklaus - will be back for high school and Legion ball next year.
“Joey and Brock are my favorite guys to catch,” Haugen said. “It has been so much fun watching them develop as dominant pitchers.”
Since most of the team will be back next season, Haugen said the goals will be higher. “I want to help the team any way I can,” he said.
Varsity coach John Buteyn and Legion coach Valdie Magstadt have given Haugen the chance to catch every day. But he does like a day off every once in a while.
“Dawson Miller caught a couple times this summer - in tournaments,” Haugen said. “He’ll be a sophomore in the upcoming year. I will be excited to see how he develops.”
While Haugen is fundamentally sound and a good leader behind the plate, he is constantly looking to improve his hitting.
“My hitting this summer was not quite where I wanted it to be,” he said. “But the team’s hitting was good.”
Haugen thought one of the reasons for the improvement this summer was coach Magstadt. “He motivated us to give our all,” the catcher said.
EP sports fans won’t see Haugen on the football field this fall. He had a concussion when he played previously, so that was it for football.
His other sport is Alpine skiing. It isn’t often that a high school athlete combines baseball and Alpine, but Haugen knows of at least two others - his Edina rivals Adam Berghult and Tanner Hopkins.
“I love competing against Edina because I am able to see Adam and Tanner, whether it’s on the field or at the top of the hill,” Haugen said.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.