Nikalette Wentland
Captain Nikalette Wentland of the Minnetonka girls golf team sends the ball toward the green during State Class AAA Tournament play at Bunker Hills.
Selena Wu
Selena Wu of the Minnetonka girls golf team chips out of the sand on Day 2 of the State Tournament.
Mila Sloan
Mila Sloan of Minnetonka hits a shot during state play with head coach Sara Martinson observing.
Kieley Hanson
Minnetonka eighth-grader Kieley Hanson shoots a 73 the second day to pace the Skippers' third-place effort at state.

With an incredible cast of talented young players, the Minnetonka High girls golf team placed third in the State Class AAA Tournament June 13-14 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Maple Grove, one of the state’s perennial girls golf powers, captured the team championship with the Lake Conference gaining second and third places with Wayzata and Minnetonka.

