Jayden Moore
Dynamic freshman guard Jayden Moore (2) is ready to rock in the Section 6AAAA basketball playoffs.

With the Section 6AAAA Boys Basketball Tournament beginning this week, the young Hopkins High boys basketball is seeded second and thinking, ‘Why not us? Why not now?’

The two leading scorers for coach Kenny Novak Jr.’s Royals are sophomore guard Anthony Smith and freshman guard Jayden Moore. That’s unusual, of course, for a section contender, but the combination of Smith, Moore, sophomore forward JJ Semanko and seniors Jacob Rothman and Vincent Hillesheim has led the team to a 17-9 regular-season mark.

