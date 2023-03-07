With the Section 6AAAA Boys Basketball Tournament beginning this week, the young Hopkins High boys basketball is seeded second and thinking, ‘Why not us? Why not now?’
The two leading scorers for coach Kenny Novak Jr.’s Royals are sophomore guard Anthony Smith and freshman guard Jayden Moore. That’s unusual, of course, for a section contender, but the combination of Smith, Moore, sophomore forward JJ Semanko and seniors Jacob Rothman and Vincent Hillesheim has led the team to a 17-9 regular-season mark.
As this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press, Hopkins was preparing to play seventh seed Minneapolis South in a first-round section game March 7. The winner will go on to play third seed Cooper or sixth seed Minneapolis Washburn in the section semis Friday, March 10, on the home court of the higher seed.
“South is improved since the beginning of the year, and we can’t take them lightly,” coach Novak said. “Home court is definitely an advantage.”
Wayzata is likely to have the home court for all three of its playoff games. The Trojans (20-4) have defeated Hopkins twice this season.
Hopkins warmed up for the playoffs by playing one of its best games of the season March 3 in an 83-77 Lake Conference victory over the Edina Hornets.
“Edina shoots the ball so well,” Novak said. “We needed a good game to win. This year has been a learning process. We are a fast-paced, free-shooting team. Our record is good, and we could have won a couple more games. Any team that shoots the ball well is dangerous. One of the changes I have seen in the game is that a 15-point lead isn’t that big anymore.”
Smith of Hopkins might be one of the best shooters Hopkins has ever had.
“That is not an accident,” Novak said. “He’s up every day before school, putting up shots.”
Novak figures his star sophomore is getting more than 1,000 practice shots every day. And you know what they say - practice makes perfect.
Smith was on target for 23 points in the victory over Edina and Moore also tossed in 23. Daveion Smith came off the bench to score 12 for the Royals. Semanko added nine, Hillesheim scored eight and Rothman netted six. Thomas Okemwa’s two points rounded out the scoring.
Edina had good balance on the attack with 16 points from Josiah Coleman, 13 from Owen Kemper, 12 from Eddie Sandven and 11 from Waylon Erlandson. Of that group, Sandven is the only senior.
If Hopkins got the win against South in the section opener, it will host Cooper or Minneapolis Washburn in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Royals Center.
