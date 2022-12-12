It’s not unusual for high school-age athletes in Minnesota to set high goals. You’ll meet girls who want to skate in the Olympics, boys who want to play center field for the LA Dodgers and soccer players of both genders who want to play World Cup soccer.
What you don’t usually find in Minnesota, however, is an athlete who dreams of a career in NASCAR racing. In that regard, Eden Prairie’s William Sawalich may be traveling in a lane by himself.
Earlier this month, Sawalich was offered a multi-year contract with the Joe Gibbs Racing Team that he has now accepted.
The process of merging Sawalich’s talent with the Joe Gibbs organization was in the works for about six months, the young driver noted.
“I am thankful for the opportunity with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and am humbled to be in the presence of a great leader like coach Gibbs.”
Before making a name for himself in the racing game, Gibbs was the highly successful coach of the NFL’s Washington Redskins.
“I know that coach Gibbs has put together a great team,” Sawalich said. “The results show with the drivers who have come before me. My goal is to learn from their expertise, work hard and represent Joe Gibbs racing well. I think, together, we are capable of great things in the coming years.”
Sawalich, who began his racing career at one of the local tracks, Elko Speedway, has been in love with car racing as long as he can remember. The 16-year-old’s greatest success came last season when he won six races in the CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series. He added two wins in the Southern Super Series. Sawalich took second place in the Redbud 400 race at Anderson Motor Speedway in Indiana.
Racing cars since he was 9 years old, Sawalich has always felt a need for speed. He started out racing quarter midgets and legend cars before graduating to late-model stock racing.
Since most of the nation’s best NASCAR drivers live in the south, Sawalich has relocated from his parents’ home to North Carolina.
“I will begin racing for the Gibbs team in March of 2023,” Sawalich said. “I have a new car and a fresh start. With a new car, I have to learn its habits.”
Sawalich will race in the ARCA, which is one step below the Truck Series and two steps from NASCAR.
“This is my chance to get a foot in the door,” he said. “At this point in my career, every race I am in is a learning experience whether I win or lose.”
Steve DeSouza, executive vice president of the Xfinity Series has followed Sawalich’s career and said, “William has already shown the desire and dedication it takes to be successful at his young age, and we are excited to watch his progress through ARCA and ultimately the NASCAR ranks.”
Sawalich doesn’t just want success in NASCAR racing. He wants the checkered flag.
“My goal is to become the first Minnesota driver ever to win a NASCAR race,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.