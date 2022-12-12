It’s not unusual for high school-age athletes in Minnesota to set high goals. You’ll meet girls who want to skate in the Olympics, boys who want to play center field for the LA Dodgers and soccer players of both genders who want to play World Cup soccer.

What you don’t usually find in Minnesota, however, is an athlete who dreams of a career in NASCAR racing. In that regard, Eden Prairie’s William Sawalich may be traveling in a lane by himself.

