Staying busy with games during Christmas and New Year’s week isn’t tough with several compelling contests
Winter break means tournament time for many area teams playing near and far over the two weeks to end 2019 and welcome in 2020.
Hockey, basketball, wrestling, skiing, swimming teams and more will be in action with some unique match-ups and rivalries, resulting in a treat for any sports fan looking for their fix between Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and New Year’s Day.
Herb Brooks Classic
On the hockey scene, the Herb Brooks Classic, known as Schwan’s Cup since 2001, will honor the legacy of the Minnesota icon as the largest high school hockey tournament in the state in partnership with the Herb Brooks Foundation and M Health Fairview.
Next year, 2020, marks the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, of which Brooks was the head coach. He also played an instrumental part in creating the Super Rink in Blaine.
All games will be played at the National Sports Center in Blaine except for championship games to be played at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
The boys play Dec. 26-28 in four brackets while the girls place Dec. 30-Jan. 1.
Kennedy will play in the Silver Division, opening against Gentry Academy at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Semifinals are Dec. 27 (5 p.m.) with the finals played at TRIA Rink Dec. 28 (4:30 p.m.)
Academy of Holy Angels boys open play against Rogers in the Gold Bracket at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26. Semifinals are 4:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and the final is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
Southwest Christian/Richfield faces Spring Lake Park at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26 in the Bronze Bracket with semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and the finals at 2 p.m. Dec. 28.
Bloomington Jefferson faces Duluth Northern Stars to open play in the Silver Bracket for the girls at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30. Semifinals are set for 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 and the final at TRIA Rink at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 1.
The tournament will have scheduled appearances from Dan Brooks, Herb’s son, and Rob McClanahan from the 1980 Miracle on Ice team on Dec. 26. John Harrington, who assisted on the game-winning goal against the Soviets in Lake Placid will make an appearance on Dec. 30 at the NSC Super Rink.
Daily tickets are $10 for adults or $8 for students and seniors or an all-tournament pass is $27 for adults or $15 for students and seniors. Webcasts can be viewed at livebarn.com (promo code a87d-ffa2).
Girls basketball
Hopkins and St. Louis Park will take part in the eight-team Park Center High School Invitational on Dec. 27-28.
Friday
Champlin Park vs. Eden Prairie 10:45 p.m.
St. Louis Park vs. Lakeville North 1:30 p.m.
Hopkins vs. Chaska 4:15 p.m.
Park Center vs. Minnetonka 7 p.m.
Saturday
St. Louis Park vs. Eden Prairie 10:45 p.m.
Minnetonka vs. Champlin Park 1:30 p.m.
Lakeville North vs. Chaska 4:15 p.m.
Hopkins vs. Park Center 7 p.m.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will travel to Southwest Minnesota State University for a pair of games Dec. 30-31 opening against O’Gorman High School at 3:15 p.m. Monday before facing Marshall at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Richfield will travel to Bemidji for an invitational against Detroit Lakes, Irondale, Eagan and the host Lumberjills on Dec. 27-28. Game times and opponents have yet to be determined.
Kennedy will play in the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester, Dec. 27-28. The Eagles open against Plainview-Elgin-Millville at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Auditorium at the Rochester Civic Center. Kennedy will return on Dec. 28 to play at 4:45 p.m. with a win on Friday or 11:45 a.m. with a loss on Friday. Rochester Century and Mahtomedi make up the rest of the Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine bracket.
Boys basketball
BSM will compete in the Catholic Spirit tournament at St. Thomas Dec. 27-38. The Red Knights open against Holy Angels at 6 p.m. Friday before taking on Eagan at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
St. Louis Park travels to Hastings for the Holiday Invitational Dec. 27-28. The Orioles open against Irondale at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. Friday’s game is against either Prescott (Wisconsin) or Hastings at 5:15 p.m. (loss on Thursday) or 7 p.m. (win on Thursday).
Jefferson is at the Bethel Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28.
Richfield is at Providence Academy for a tournament Dec. 26-27 against Edison and Spectrum. The Spartans open play at 3 p.m. Thursday with Friday’s game to be determined.
Kennedy will play Rochester Lourdes at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at the Rotary Holiday Classic inside Taylor Arena at the Rochester Civic Center. The Eagles will play the winner of New Richmond/Woodbury at 4:15 p.m. or the loser at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
Boys hockey
St. Louis Park travels to Roseau for the Holiday Hockey Classic at Memorial Arena Dec. 26-28. The Orioles will open against Minot (North Dakota) at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 26, Roseau at 7 p.m. Dec. 27 and Lake of the Woods at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28. Park will return home to start 2020 against Eastview at the rec center with a 7 p.m. start on Jan. 2.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will play in The Tradition at the Park at the rec center in St. Louis Park with games Dec. 26-28. BSM faces Holy Family Catholic at 5 p.m. Dec. 26, Lakeville South at noon, Dec. 27 and Minnetonka at 5 p.m. Dec. 28.
Jefferson and Hopkins will play at the South St. Paul Premiere Dec. 28, 30-31. Hopkins opens against New Prague at 4 p.m. followed by Jefferson and Woodbury at 6 p.m. Dec. 28. With a win, Hopkins plays at 4:30 p.m. or a loss at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 30. With a win, Jefferson plays at 6:30 p.m. or with a loss plays at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Tuesday’s action begins at 8 a.m. for the seventh-place game, consolation championship at 10 a.m., third place at noon and championship at 2 p.m.
Girls hockey
Hopkins/Park will take part in the Midwinter Border Battle at Fogerty Arena in Blaine Dec. 26-28. The Royals open against Anoka/Spring Lake Park at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 26. Semifinals will be played at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28.
Holy Angels will play in the A/C Flyers Holiday Classic at New Hope Ice Arena Dec. 26-28. The Stars open against Fergus Falls at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner plays at 5:15 p.m. Friday with the championship game set for 2:45 p.m. Saturday. Third-place at 12:30, consolation championship at 3 p.m. and seventh-place at 12:45 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.