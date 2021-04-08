Hopkins High’s state-record-tying, 78-game girls basketball winning streak was on the line in a State Class AAAA Tournament semifinal game against Chaska April 7 at Target Center.
Early in the game it was apparent that Chaska had a chance to end the winning streak, and the Hawks did just that, 67-62.
Chaska took its biggest lead 40-27 on a driving layup by senior captain Kaylee Van Eps three minutes into the second half. That basket completed a 6-0 run.
Moving further ahead, Hopkins was far from finished. A basket by junior guard Taylor Battle cut Chaska’s lead to 46-45 with just under nine minutes remaining in the second half. But two minutes later the Royals’ 6-4 junior Maya Nnaji picked up her fourth foul and came to the bench. Nnaji’s absence allowed Chaska to score inside for several minutes, and the Hawks built their lead to 66-56.
With the score 67-59 in the final seconds, Hopkins guard Alayna Contreras was fouled on a three-point shot. She sank all three free throws for the final five-point margin.
Hopkins had three double-figure scorers in the semifinal loss. Woodson scored 16 points and also lead Hopkins in rebounds with 13. Nu Nu Agara, Hopkins’ other sophomore starter, scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Battle, the junior guard, scored 13 points and had six rebounds. Chaska double-teamed Nnaji in the post and the Hopkins star sat out nine of the 36 minutes with foul trouble. She finished with nine points, six rebounds and two assists. Contreras scored eight points and ninth-grade guard Liz McGill completed the scoring with two points.
Hopkins outrebounded the Hawks 39-30, but Chaska had a big edge in the assist column with 18, compared to Hopkins’ six. Chaska made 28 of 54 shots from the field, while Hopkins hit 23 of 61.
Molly Heyer was one of two dominant players for Chaska. She played all 36 minutes, scoring 24 points and claiming 13 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Kennedy Sanders added 21 points on 8-of-14 field-goal shooting and also had six assists.
The Chaska players went wild on the court when the final horn sounded. The Hawks, who have been ranked second behind Hopkins all season in the state Class AAAA poll, will play Rosemount in the state finals at 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Target Center.
Senior captain Kaylee Van Eps talked about her team’s big win: “All the pressure was on Hopkins. They were the team with the winning streak, the team that was ranked first in the nation.”
Hopkins finished the season 16-1 overall. By defeating Forest Lake 76-44 in the opening round of the state tourney, the Royals tied Fosston’s record, set (1999-2002) of 78 consecutive wins.
Looking to next season, Hopkins’ top six players are underclassmen, so the possibility of a new streak is on the table. Chaska will return three of its five starters, including Sanders and Heyer. Minnetonka and Eden Prairie both have strong returning crews for next season, so Chaska’s initial playoff challenge will be trying to get out of Section 2AAAA.
